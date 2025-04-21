Former five-star DL David Stone shook the college football world after deciding to enter the transfer portal. During his true freshman campaign, he appeared in all 13 games, tallying six total tackles and one sack. The loss of Stone was projected to be a concerning situation for Brent Venables and the Oklahoma Sooners.

However, David Stone made another surprising move a few days after entering the transfer portal. According to On3's Pete Nakos, the defensive tackle withdrew from the portal and is returning to play for the Oklahoma Sooners this upcoming season.

"BREAKING" Oklahoma DL David Stone has withdrawn from the NCAA Transfer Portal, @PeteNakos_reports."

Stone's return gives Brent Venables and his team some breathing space. He's expected to shoulder responsibilities as a starter and help the Sooners become a potential playoff contender.

In a tweet, Stone shared how he had a discussion with coaches and members of the program regarding his transfer decision. After a thorough examination, he decided that continuing to play with the Sooners would be the best for his collegiate career.

"Sooner Nation after taking the necessary time & examining my options..I have removed my name from the portal & will be furthering my education & career at OU!!! Sooner Born....Sooner Bred..& when I die I'll be a Sooner dead!!," Stone wrote in the tweet

Miami analyst points out connection between David Stone and the Hurricanes

Coming out of IMG Academy, the defensive lineman decided to commit to the Sooners. However, the Miami Hurricanes finished as the runner-up in his recruitment process.

According to Hurricanes analyst Alex Donno, this relation gave the team an edge in acquiring David Stone when he was in the transfer portal.

"We'll see how the dust settles because David Stone, he's gonna receive calls from literally dozens if not hundreds of teams across the country," Donno said on Saturday via 'Locked on Canes'. "But things that give Miami a potential edge here, guys."

"The Hurricanes finished second in David Stone's recruitment. In fact, on the day that he put on the Oklahoma hat, and he had that Miami hat on the table, and nearly grabbed it. Even family members and friends of Stone seemingly thought that day that he was gonna choose the Miami Hurricanes. It was that close."

The Oklahoma native spent his high school career with IMG Academy, which is situated in Florida.

Thus, he had a connection to both places, as suggested by Alex Donno. However, it looks like Stone is looking to continue making a name for himself with the Sooners instead of transferring in the portal.

