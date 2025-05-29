After getting emotional over his special day, Bryce Underwood’s mom shares milestone pictures from Michigan QB’s journey

No. 1-ranked QB recruit Bryce Underwood chose to join the Michigan Wolverines to start his college football journey. It was a big decision that had twists and turns along the way as he withdrew his commitment to LSU in November. The move sent shockwaves through the college football world, but when the dust settles, it should set the Wolverines up for years to come.

Underwood's mother, Beverly Underwood, was likely emotional when her son made his college decision. However, on Thursday, she was emotional for other reasons. She shared a collage of photos from Underwood's childhood, showing his life milestones.

She shared the photos because Underwood is graduating from high school with an emotional caption. Bryce Underwood shared the post on his Instagram story.

"Bryce Underwood you already know I'm a mess."

Image via Bryce Underwood's Instagram story.

While Underwood was the No. 1-ranked recruit in the 2025 class, his first season could be challenging. It is not often that a QB starts his college football career as a true freshman without some early difficulties. He is joining a prestigious program in the Big Ten, and as a result, will face a challenging schedule compared to what he would face on an ACC or Big 12 team.

After graduating from high school, Bryce Underwood is competing with transfer Mikey Keene for the starting QB job

Once Bryce Underwood graduates from high school, his focus will shift back to Michigan. While most fans and analysts are projecting Underwood to be the starter next season, that is far from a guarantee. Underwood will undoubtedly be the QB of the future for the Wolverines. When the 2026 offseason comes around, there is little doubt that Underwood will be preparing to be the starter.

However, his starting slot is not guaranteed next season. Along with bringing in Underwood, head coach Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines brought in Fresno State transfer QB Mikey Keene. Keene is entering his final season of eligibility and should create a challenging QB competition for Underwood.

Keene is coming off two seasons as the starter for the Fresno State Bulldogs. This past year, he completed 277 of 393 passing attempts for 2892 yards and 18 TDs. He likely would not have come to Michigan if he had not been told he had the opportunity to win the starting job. So, Underwood will need to be at his best to win the starting job, and then keep it with Keene looking over his shoulder.

