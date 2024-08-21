After Jalen Milroe, Ohio State safety Caleb Downs signs NIL deal worth over $50,000 with Rhoback

Ohio State safety Caleb Downs has signed a name, image and likeness deal with activewear brand Rhoback, according to Pete Nakos of On3 Sports. The deal, which is for one season, is reportedly worth at least $50,000.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Downs joins an impressive list of college stars that have signed NIL deals with Rhoback, including quarterback Jalen Milroe, his former teammate with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik and Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers are among the other high-profile college football stars on the company's growing roster.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Downs joined the Ohio State Buckeyes as the top-ranked overall player in the transfer portal this offseason. The five-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class spent his true freshman season at Alabama. However, he decided to leave the program following Nick Saban's retirement.

The safety shined in his lone season in Tuscaloosa, recording 107 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and four passes defended. He was named a second-team All-American. He was also named SEC Freshman of the Year while receiving first-team All-SEC honors.

He was one of an NCAA-high four Buckeyes named to the AP preseason All-American first-team.

Caleb Downs shares thoughts on joining Rhoback

After a great true freshman season, big things are expected of Caleb Downs in 2024. He discussed his decision to become the latest athlete to sign a NIL deal with Rhoback in an official statement. The Ohio State Buckeyes safety noted:

"I am incredibly excited to be working with Rhoback as my official apparel sponsor and become a leading face of their Rhoback U program. It’s easy to see why their presence in college athletics has grown so much and has remained as one of the fastest growing activewear brands in the country."

He added:

"Their products are the most comfortable I have worn, and their media house continues to set the standard with engaging content. From their social content to their gear, I’m a big fan of their presence in the Ohio State community." [h/t On3 Sports]

Caleb Downs will likely see his NIL profile continue to rise as his college football career progresses. He has a name, image and likeness valuation of $817,000, according to On3 Sports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place