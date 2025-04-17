After jersey retirement, Shedeur Sanders finds special place at Folsom Field's walls for being Colorado's trailblazer

Shedeur Sanders will be beginning his professional NFL journey in this year's draft. He spent the last two seasons with the Colorado Buffaloes, establishing himself as a good college quarterback.

Last season, he led Coach Prime's team to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance while being honored with the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Fans will not forget Shedeur Sanders' contributions to the program. Thus, they decided to pay a special tribute to the quarterback ahead of his draft. On Thursday, a post about Coach Prime's son went viral on social media.

In the post, we see that Shedeur Sanders' name and jersey number are being engraved onto the walls of Folsom Field. You can check out the post below:

On Monday, the University of Colorado announced that Shedeur Sanders and the 2024 Heisman winner, Travis Hunter's jerseys will be retired on Saturday during the Black and Gold annual spring game. This means that no other player for the Buffs can wear the jersey numbers 2 and 12.

Apart from Shedeur and Travis Hunter, only four other players from the program have had their jersey numbers retired. This includes Rashaan Salaam (No.19), Byron White (No.24), Joe Romig (No.67) and Bobby Anderson (No.11). The Buffs' annual Black and Gold Spring game will be televised on ESPN2 and will kick off at 2:30 p.m.

Rich Eisen shares his take on Shedeur Sanders' declining draft stock

Over the past few weeks, Shedeur Sanders' draft stock has taken a massive hit. After initially being projected as a top-two prospect, the Colorado quarterback is now expected to be a late first-round pick.

Analyst Rich Eisen discussed the declining draft stock of Shedeur on Thursday's episode of his eponymous show.

He expressed his confusion over not being able to figure out the reason behind this decline. Eisen came up with a theory that Shedeur's draft stock took a hit because he shares the same 'flashy' persona as his dad, Deion Sanders. And not a lot of NFL teams are a fan of this personality.

"I don't get it, to be honest with you, I don't understand it," Eisen said. "The usual things said about Sanders is being said about Shedeur, as you know, I've know Deion for two decades, and what Deion is doing in Colorado is obviously terrific.

"We're waiting to see what happens next there. That's for another day. But everybody always thinks Deion is more about the flash than about what's most important, which is winning, which is being professional. And that can't be further from the truth. And I think the same thing is applied to Shedeur."

The Colorado quarterback will be an interesting prospect to watch for during Day 1 of the draft. Which team will Coach Prime's son end up with?

