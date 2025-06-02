After John Brenkus' death, Patrick Mahomes' exciting Sports Science episode as Texas Tech QB resurfaces

The sudden death of Sports Science creator and host John Brenkus has prompted an outpouring of tributes from the sports world. This also allowed fans to look back at some of his best commentary over the years, and among them is his expert take on now three-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Patrick Mahomes from 2017.

On Sunday, in a tribute to Brenkus, Pranav Sriraman shared a throwback video where Brenkus provided a profile of then-draft prospect Mahomes out of Texas Tech.

Check out the video:

At the time, Mahomes stepped into the Sports Science lab where he told Brenkus:

“I bring a lot of athleticism. I like to extend the play, get the ball downfield, and create something every single play.”

In the lab, Mahomes was put through a series of drills designed to test his mobility, decision-making under pressure and throwing velocity. One highlight showed him reacting to a simulated collapsing pocket, avoiding contact with a heavy bag in just half a second — clearing it by a mere four inches.

“Studies have shown that maintaining visual fixation with the target increases accuracy by 20%. This helps explain why Mahomes can escape pressure and rocket throws that are straight on the mark,” Brenkus said in the video.

Mahomes' 60 mph rocket throw places him among elite quarterbacks who also did well in the lab. This includes fellow standout Jameis Winston, who went No. 1 in the 2015 NFL draft.

Moreover, in the video, Brenkus explained that Mahomes scored in the 87th percentile on the show’s proprietary QB metrics, drawing comparisons to former Philadelphia Eagles great Donovan McNabb in terms of physical tools.

Mahomes, who eventually went No. 10 to the Chiefs in the 2017 draft, would go on to win two NFL MVPs and three Super Bowl titles.

John Brenkus' death: What happened to the six-time Emmy-winning 'Sport Science' creator?

On Saturday, May 31, the visionary behind the acclaimed television series Sport Science, died at the age of 54. His official social media account announced his death in the following statement:

"It is with profound sadness that we share the news that John Brenkus has passed away," the statement reads. "John, co-founder of Base Productions, founder of Brinx.TV, and co-creator and host of the 6-time Emmy Award-winning Sports Science, had been battling depression. John lost his fight with this terrible illness on May 31st, 2025.

"His heartbroken family and friends request privacy at this time, and encourage anyone who is struggling with depression to seek help."

Brenkus, who was born in 1971 in Vienna, Virginia, co-founded BASE Productions and later established Brinx.TV.

His popular show Sport Science debuted on Fox Sports Net in 2007 before moving to ESPN in 2010. It explored the scientific principles behind athletic performance.

He earned six Sports Emmy Awards after featuring over 1,800 segments with top athletes.

