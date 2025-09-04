After Jordan Rodgers, CFB Hall of Famer doubles down on Arch Manning hype train before SJSU matchup in Week 2

Arch Manning's opening weekend game was a complete disaster. The Texas Longhorns lost to Ohio State 14-7. They failed to pick a real fight with Ryan Day's defense on Saturday. All that Manning hype trade was torn to shreds. He struggled to make deep throws and find receivers who were constantly covered by Ohio State's defensive players. College Football Hall of Famer Desmond Howard recently shared a critical analysis of Manning and claimed that the result was expected and there is nothing to be surprised about. The 21-year-old hasn't played in a real game, especially against stronger opponents. It is tough to take down programs like Ohio State even though they were a young team.Howard was speaking to Rich Eisen this week, where he shared a blunt reaction to the Texas game just a day after Jordan Rodgers’ critical comments. He blamed the analysts for unwarranted glaze and hyping up a prospect like that of Manning just because of his last name. View this post on Instagram Instagram Post“I thought that all of the hype in Heisman talk around him was unwarranted. I said that unless he was a guy who was on stage last year at the Heisman ceremony as a legitimate finalist. He doesn't want to have his name mentioned in the same breath of that trophy,” Howard said to Eisen on Wednesday.“He didn't jump out at me on tape. I mean, he had moments. There was nothing consistent that made you think he was the best football player in college football. People don't want to really criticize him partially because he is a Manning, and they want to stay in good favor with the Mannings,” he added.Howard also criticized the analysts for making it seem like Matt Patricia's insane defensive strategies outplayed Sarkisian's plot and that was not Manning's inability to overcome the traps.Jordan Rodgers points out Arch Manning’s strugglesAaron Rodgers' brother once again gave his verdict on the Texas QB while making an appearance on Get Up this Wednesday. He mentioned that Ohio State's defense was too quick for Manning to handle. And that led to several inaccuracies. He claimed that the QB's footwork was out of place and he struggled to find the receivers.All these fumbles happen when a new QB takes to the field against a strong opponent for the first time. He emphasized his support for the young QB and added that Manning will improve going deep into the season. It's a matter of experience and that will only develop after being exposed to several such clutch moments.