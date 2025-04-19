After Lamborghini Urus, Colorado QB Julian Lewis flexes his brand new Darth Vader chain in viral clip

True freshman Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis is taking after Shedeur Sanders, who helped convert the Buffaloes into a winning program and is now entering the NFL draft, where he's expected to be picked in the first round. Sanders liked to flex jewelry, and it seems Lewis is only adding to the reputation, already taking the QB1 role off the field, following his latest flex.

Ad

Just hours after going viral for leaving his pop-up shop in a sleek Lamborghini Urus, Lewis turned heads again. On Friday, he was spotted wearing a massive, iced-out Darth Vader chain in a clip that quickly took over social media.

The video, posted by @SkoBuffsGoBuffs and credited to @TaylorSadusky, shows Lewis flashing his custom piece while wearing a gray hoodie that reads “JULIAN” in gold. The Star Wars-themed jewelry was adorned with sparkling stones and a bold Vader pendant.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Deion Sanders scratching his head with two different-style quarterbacks in Kaidon Salter and Julian Lewis

The QB1 role at Colorado is open and will see Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter and former USC commit Julian Lewis battling it out.

Salter is a dual-threat quarterback, which could give the Buffs offense a variety given Shedeur Sanders was a pass-heavy signal-caller. Last year, he had 587 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while throwing for 1,886 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Ad

Lewis, meanwhile, is more of a pass-heavy quarterback.

With two different-style quarterbacks on his hands, Deion Sanders is tasked with finding the right man for the job.

"They're getting better and better," Sanders said of both QBs. "They're starting to understand the system. It's tougher on (offensive coordinator) Pat (Shurmur) and our offensive coaches because you have two different types of quarterbacks. You're pretty much calling in two different offenses. When this guy's in, you call it this way. When this guy's in, you called it that way."

Ad

However, Sanders did mention that both QBs are highly capable and should succeed when presented with an opportunity.

"They can play, man," Sanders said. "They approach the game totally different. We got to be better in coaching to their strengths. We got to be better, putting them in the right situations for success. But those guys can play."

With that said, it remains to be seen whether Salter gets to start in his last year of eligibility or Julian Lewis should be given the opportunity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place