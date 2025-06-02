After leaving Tennessee, Nico Iamaleava drops a heartfelt 5-word message for former school

Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava has sent a message to his former school and teammates.
Iamaleava had a NIL dispute with Tennessee as he missed spring practice, which caused him to enter the portal and transfer to UCLA. Nearly 50 days since he left, Iamaleava took to his Instagram story to send a five-word message to his former team.
"gon miss my real ones," Iamaleava wrote.
The video showed Iamaleava and several of his former teammates and staffers as the quarterback got emotional knowing he won't see a lot of them again.
Iamaleava was a five-star recruit coming out of high school, and as the second-ranked prospect, he committed to Tennessee. Iamaleava redshirted his first season and was the starter for the Volunteers last season.
In his first year as the starting quarterback, Iamaleava went 213-for-334 for 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. However, he did struggle against the top-ranked teams, as in the playoffs, he threw for just 104 yards.
After Iamaleava went to UCLA, Tennessee landed quarterback Joey Aguilar, who entered the portal after Iamaleava joined the Bruins.
UCLA coach thrilled to land Nico Iamaleava
After Nico Iamaleava entered the transfer portal, he quickly landed with UCLA.
Iamaleava is from California, and UCLA coach DeShaun Foster was thrilled to land him in the portal.
“6'6", this is a big guy,” Foster said, via SI. “A true competitor. Fiery. Big arm. And then, it’s gonna—keeping the California kids and L.A. kids here, you know? This is a big thing...
“You want to be in conversations, you want to play big-time ball, you want to have haters, you want all of this stuff,” Foster said, “because that means that you’re trending in the right direction. So, if you want to play big-time ball, you can do that here at UCLA. I got a quarterback situation that’s gonna pan out for us.”
Foster claims that UCLA did their research on Iamaleava after the Tennessee saga, as they weren't going to believe everything they read on social media.
After doing their due diligence, Foster and UCLA felt comfortable in adding Iamaleava in the portal to be the team's starting quarterback.
Iamaleava and UCLA will open its 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against Utah. The Bruins have notable games against Penn State, Indiana, Nebraska, Ohio State, and USC.
