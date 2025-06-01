After losing Nico Iamaleava, Josh Heupel presented with unique "advantage" for Joey Aguilar-led Tennessee

Nico Iamaleava's departure could give Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers one advantage ahead of the 2025 college football season.

According to CBS Sports' Brad Crawford, the Volunteers' coach has an advantage, and that's playing the "nobody respects us" card, which, granted, usually isn't available for a team that just made the College Football Playoff.

"Most have sold their stock on the Volunteers' getting back to the playoff," Crawford wrote. "And Josh Heupel knows it. He lost his two best offensive players from last year's 10-win team and his top defender. He's one of the only coaches nationally coming off a playoff berth that can legitimately use the 'nobody respects us'anarrative to his advantage this summer."

With Nico Iamaleava now in Westwood, Heupel got former Appalachian State via UCLA quarterback Joey Aguilar. Iamaleava and Aguilar ended up trading places, with the latter never suiting up for the Bruins, after he had joined UCLA in the winter.

While he might not seem as flashy, Joey Aguilar passed for 3,003 yards, 23 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last year. He will also bring two years of experience as a starter to Knoxville.

Besides Iamaleava, Josh Heupel's squad also lost Dylan Sampson, who was drafted in the fourth round by the Cleveland Browns, and James Pearce Jr., drafted in the first round by the Atlanta Falcons.

However, the Vols still have most of the squad that finished 10-3 last season and made the College Football Playoff.

Josh Heupel earns praise in the top college coaches ranking

CBS Sports released its top 25 head coaches ranking from the Power 4 conferences, and Tom Fornelli had Josh Heupel jumping up seven spots to No. 16 this year.

While there are questions over what the former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback can do this season without Nico Iamaleava, Heupel has injected life into the Vols offense since his arrival.

"He's certainly earned the adoration of many Vols fans who are thrilled to see their program return to national relevance. The Vols made the playoffs last year and are 37-15 in four seasons under Heupel, including 20-12 in the SEC." Tom Fornelli wrote.

Tennessee will have a sort of transition year in 2025, especially after Iamaleava's exit. If Aguilar adapts quickly to Josh Heupel's offensive system, Tennessee could remain competitive in the stacked SEC.

The Vols will open the season against the Syracuse Orange in Atlanta on Aug. 30. Their schedule includes a home date against Georgia and road games at Alabama and Florida.

