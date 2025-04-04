After NFL Combine snub, Will Sheppard raises eyebrows with insane vertical at Colorado Pro Day

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Will Sheppard did not receive an invite to the NFL Combine in late February. He was forced to watch from home as his peers participated in the most prestigious event for draft-eligible players. As a result, Sheppard was forced to wait until Colorado's Pro Day to showcase his skills.

Sheppard appears to have taken his NFL Combine snub personally because he had an exceptional performance in the vertical jump. In one of the first drills of the day, Sheppard participated in the vertical jump, registering a 40.5" vertical. That would have placed him third among wideouts at the NFL Combine. A video of his performance was posted on X.

"Will Sheppard with a 40.5” vert. Would have been 3rd among wideouts at the Combine."

Colorado's Pro Day will continue throughout the day on Friday. However, events like this one took place before the start of the broadcast. Although some events started earlier in the day, the broadcast does not run until 2:30 p.m. ET. It will run through 4:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on the NFL Network.

Although Will Sheppard had a standout performance in the vertical jump, he is not the biggest draw of the event. QB Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter are slated to participate after choosing not to participate at the NFL Combine. In total, 16 Colorado players will participate on Friday.

QB Shedeur Sanders

CB/WR Travis Hunter

WR Jimmy Horn Jr.

WR Will Sheppard

WR LaJohntay Wester

OL Justin Mayers

OL Kardell Thomas

DL Shane Cokes

DL Chidozie Nwankwo

DE BJ Green II

LB LaVonta Bentley

S Travis Jay

S Shilo Sanders

S Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig

S Herman Smith III

P Mark Vassett

A good performance at Colorado's Pro Day will improve Will Sheppard's draft stock

The Colorado Buffaloes have two players who are projected to go in the top 10 of the 2025 NFL draft, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders. However, after that, it is much less clear how many more Buffaloes' players will be drafted.

Will Sheppard is in a group of three wide receivers, alongside Jimmy Horn Jr. and LaJohntay Wester, whose draft status is uncertain. All three players could be drafted in the later rounds, but it is far from a guarantee.

According to Pro Football Focus, Sheppard is the No. 241-ranked player in the 2025 NFL draft. That places him right on the border of being drafted, so a strong performance in all events at Colorado's Pro Day is important for his draft stock.

