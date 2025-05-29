After opting out of cover photo, Steve Sarkisian takes 4-word dig on his attire in EA CFB26

Texas was a big part of the EA Sports College Football 25 cover last year. However, for College Football 26, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian chose not to join the photo shoot at the Rose Bowl. He didn’t say why.

Even though Sarkisian isn’t on the cover this time, his character still remains a fixture in the game. EA Sports released a trailer on Thursday, and Sarkisian posted a photo of his avatar standing with the Longhorns in the tunnel, but something was off.

Regarding it, he took a four-word dig on his attire, writing on Instagram on Thursday:

“Polo with No Shades?? 😎😂”

Image credit: Instagram/@steve.sarkisian

Known for his trademark sunglasses on the sidelines, the digital version of Steve Sarkisian looked incomplete without them.

The video game will be released on July 10. With the launch fast approaching, fans are getting more glimpses of what will be the second installment in the revived franchise. The series made its long-awaited comeback in 2024, following a decade-long hiatus.

While the Longhorns were not prominently featured in this year’s cover, Notre Dame was front and center. Right behind the program’s junior running back Jeremiyah Love on the cover is Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman, smiling in the background.

Freeman is standing in the fourth row, along with Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Penn State’s James Franklin, who are on each end of the row. Ohio State’s Ryan Day is also on the cover, just behind Franklin. Other coaches nearby include Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss), Kenny Dillngham (Arizona State) and Dan Lanning (Oregon).

Steve Sarkisian believes there won’t be an undefeated champion

Ohio State won the 2024 season even after losing two games during the regular season, one to Oregon and one to Michigan. Steve Sarkisian thinks this kind of season, where teams are not undefeated, will become more common.

Talking about the bigger conferences, longer seasons and more playoff games, he told insider Brett McMurphy on Tuesday:

"I don't think we'll see an undefeated champion. It's so difficult to stay healthy for so long. This idea that someone is going to go 16-0 in college football? If so, put a statue up."

However, it is worth noting that the 2023-24 Michigan Wolverines went 15-0 to win the national title, so the possibility for an undefeated season isn't too far-fetched.

