  • home icon
  • College Football
  • After opting out of cover photo, Steve Sarkisian takes 4-word dig on his attire in EA CFB26

After opting out of cover photo, Steve Sarkisian takes 4-word dig on his attire in EA CFB26

By Garima
Modified May 29, 2025 20:13 GMT
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn

Texas was a big part of the EA Sports College Football 25 cover last year. However, for College Football 26, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian chose not to join the photo shoot at the Rose Bowl. He didn’t say why.

Ad

Even though Sarkisian isn’t on the cover this time, his character still remains a fixture in the game. EA Sports released a trailer on Thursday, and Sarkisian posted a photo of his avatar standing with the Longhorns in the tunnel, but something was off.

Regarding it, he took a four-word dig on his attire, writing on Instagram on Thursday:

“Polo with No Shades?? 😎😂”
Image credit: Instagram/@steve.sarkisian
Image credit: Instagram/@steve.sarkisian

Known for his trademark sunglasses on the sidelines, the digital version of Steve Sarkisian looked incomplete without them.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The video game will be released on July 10. With the launch fast approaching, fans are getting more glimpses of what will be the second installment in the revived franchise. The series made its long-awaited comeback in 2024, following a decade-long hiatus.

While the Longhorns were not prominently featured in this year’s cover, Notre Dame was front and center. Right behind the program’s junior running back Jeremiyah Love on the cover is Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman, smiling in the background.

Ad

Freeman is standing in the fourth row, along with Georgia’s Kirby Smart and Penn State’s James Franklin, who are on each end of the row. Ohio State’s Ryan Day is also on the cover, just behind Franklin. Other coaches nearby include Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss), Kenny Dillngham (Arizona State) and Dan Lanning (Oregon).

Ad

Steve Sarkisian believes there won’t be an undefeated champion

Ohio State won the 2024 season even after losing two games during the regular season, one to Oregon and one to Michigan. Steve Sarkisian thinks this kind of season, where teams are not undefeated, will become more common.

Talking about the bigger conferences, longer seasons and more playoff games, he told insider Brett McMurphy on Tuesday:

Ad
"I don't think we'll see an undefeated champion. It's so difficult to stay healthy for so long. This idea that someone is going to go 16-0 in college football? If so, put a statue up."

However, it is worth noting that the 2023-24 Michigan Wolverines went 15-0 to win the national title, so the possibility for an undefeated season isn't too far-fetched.

About the author
Garima

Garima

Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.

Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.

Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026.

Know More

Who's NEXT on the HOT SEAT? Check out the 7 teams that desperately need a coaching change

Edited by Gio Vergara
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications