After Pac-12 implosion, Big 12 expansion eyes to add 6 schools as part of conference realignment by 2026; member count to hit 22

The Pac-12 implosion has given the rest of the Power Five conferences the ability to strengthen themselves and pick off teams. Every conference in the Power Five added at least two programs from the Pac-12 implosion and that leaves two teams from the Pac-12 Conference still available.

College football insider Greg Swaim has posted about the Big 12 still being in acquisition mode and adding six teams to get to 22 teams in the conference. That would set a round-robin conference schedule with two 11-team divisions with the winners of each division facing off against one another in the Big 12 Conference Championship.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The six teams Swaim has posted were the Oregon State Beavers, Washington State Huskies, Louisville Cardinals, Pittsburgh Panthers, NC State Wolfpack and the Virginia Tech Hokies. The Pac-12 implosion would have netted the Big 12 six different programs as they already added the Arizona Wildcats, Arizona State Sun Devils, Colorado Buffaloes and Utah Utes.

This would be an interesting addition as they are spanning across the United States and continue to expand enough to have a major foothold in college athletics.

Who is responsible for the Pac-12 implosion?

Pitting the entirety of the Pac-12 implosion on one person seems a little narrow-minded as there were a handful of people that deserve some blame. However, the person who deserves the majority of the blame would be the current Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff. Why does he deserve so much of the blame though?

While being the sitting president of the Conference of Champions, he completely fumbled the media rights negotiation for a new Pac-12 rights deal. After the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins left to join the Big Ten Conference, ESPN was still willing to pay $30 million per school in a media rights contract as they were willing to take on a conference losing its two biggest programs.

However, Kliavkoff instead tried to negotiate it to $50 million per team. ESPN immediately ended negotiations and pulled out of a potential deal. Instead of finding a suitable partner for a media rights deal that ended on July 1, 2024, Kliavkoff kept seeing things leak to the media and failed to get control over the situation.

As a result, teams continued to leave and only then did he decide to hire a consultant in Oliver Luck. Now things continue to get bleaker and bleaker as the Pac-12 implosion has continued.