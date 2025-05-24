After Peyton Manning’s commercial success, Arch Manning’s father Cooper reveals how he didn’t pay phone bill for 20 years

Cooper Manning is the eldest brother in the Manning family, heavily associated with producing some of football's best quarterbacks. Copper himself is the father of Arch Manning, the current quarterback for the Texas Longhorns, and someone who is predicted to be the next leading QB for the family.

Despite never playing professionally (he did play wide receiver in high school), Cooper benefited from being in a famous family. In the latest edition of the "Under the Number" podcast, Cooper spoke about one of these benefits.

"Peyton did a Sprint deal and I think I had a Sprint phone for 20 years and I didn't pay a bill so he took care of me quite well," Cooper said.

During his career, Peyton Manning starred in many commercials. One company Peyton worked with was the phone network Sprint. This partnership lasted for a large part of his career, and so was able to get some perks from the company, as well as being paid.

This deal would trickle down to the members of Peyton's family, with Cooper saying that he did not need to pay his phone bill (which was with Sprint) for 20 years.

Cooper would later add that this deal made him and his wife "loyal customers" to the company.

The Sprint deal was one of many companies that used Peyton's help to sell the product. Other companies Peyton advertised in the past include Mastercard, Gatorade and DirecTV, the latter's commercials he did with his brother, former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning.

An unknown SEC coach praises Arch Manning

Cooper's son, Arch Manning, is preparing for his first season as the starting quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. The expectations are high, and many think Arch can lead the Longhorns (a program that has been strong over the last few years) to a national championship title.

This notion was shared by an unnamed SEC coach who spoke to Athlon Sports about the Longhorns quarterback. The anonymous coach said:

"The belief is that Arch Manning will elevate the offense immediately, & you can expect a much more dynamic scheme from Sark. This kid is a legit, Heisman-level package. Provided he produces at that level, the offense will be even better."

Arch Manning is predicted to strengthen an already strong Longhorns offense, and maybe win the Heisman Trophy (something he is the favorite to do).

