After putting question mark on Carson Beck’s maturity, ex-Georgia QB walks away “extremely impressed” by Gunner Stockton

Georgia Bulldogs QB Gunner Stockon is slated to take over the starting QB job next season. After only getting occasional playing time behind Carson Beck last season, Stockton will be the starter for the SEC powerhouse next season. This comes after Beck decided to transfer to Miami this offseason.

While Gunner Stockton is unproven as a starter at the college level, he has shown flashes of brilliance. He was forced to start in the college football playoff after Beck suffered an injury in the SEC championship game. While the Bulldogs lost to Notre Dame, Stockton performed well, completing 20 of 32 passing attempts for 234 yards and one TD.

As a result of his good performance, many college football analysts are optimistic about him next season. On Thursday, former Georgia QB Aaron Murray appeared on "The Hard Count" and spoke about what he expects from Stockton next season and how his feelings have changed.

"I kind of bought into that narrative that, hey, Gunner may not be this elite quarterback," Murray said. "Kind of some of the stuff I saw in practice, comparing him to Carson. But then I went back, this was probably a month or two ago, and I watched every single snap from Gunner the entire season... and I walked away extremely impressed."

"I think you're going to see a guy that's going to have a tremendous season, especially now, fingers crossed, with the talent that Georgia has been able to amass around him at the receiving position."

Aaron Murray praises Georgia QB Gunner Stockton after criticizing Carson Beck

Those comments from Murray came shortly after he spoke with host J.D. PicKell about Carson Beck. Murray was highly critical of Beck, citing several of what he perceives to be red flags.

"He needs to learn to continue to play within himself, play a very mature style of football. And, speaking of the word mature, I think that's the biggest red flag for me right now is where is he in the maturity factor. Because you have heard in the locker room at Georgia, there was some disconnect with Carson and his teammates."

While Gunner Stockton is coming off a season where he showed promise in limited appearances, Carson Beck is coming off a down year. He entered the 2024 season as one of the projected top QBs in the 2025 NFL draft class. However, problems with interceptions and injuries caused him to decide to return for his final season of NCAA eligibility.

