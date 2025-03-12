After quoting $2M, former BYU star Puka Nacua gears up to wear his college jersey number

Puka Nacua is set to switch to his college football jersey number following the completion of a trade that brings Davante Adams to the Los Angeles Rams. The team announced Tuesday that Nacua, who has worn No. 17 since he was drafted in 2023, will be switching to No. 12.

Ad

The wide receiver had made a bold claim about the number on “The St. Brown Podcast” on Tuesday. Nacua told Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother, Equanimeous St. Brown, that he wouldn’t give up No. 17 to Davante Adams — even for $2 million.

However, the team announcement on Tuesday confirms he will be switching to the No. 12, which he wore at BYU. The jersey number means a lot to Puka Nacua’s family as his three siblings, Chanel, Kai and Samson, also wear the No. 12 in their various sports.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The opportunity to put on the one-two meant a lot to me," Nacua said.

In his rookie season with the Rams, while donning the No. 17, Puka Nacua reflected on the importance of No. 12. His NFL debut took place in Seattle, where he played in front of "The 12s," the moniker for the Seahawks' passionate fanbase.

“I remember telling (Cooper Kupp), 'Man, I know they mentioned it's going to be loud, and it's going to be crazy, but I'm like, 'They don't know," Nacua said. "Twelve. I'm 12. I'm like, 'That's me.'"

Ad

Puka Nacua disclosed how he was informed of Davante Adams’ potential arrival

Puka Nacua had an early knowledge of Davante Adams’ arrival. He opened up about his excitement for teaming up with him on “The St. Brown Podcast,” saying that he received an unexpected phone call just a day before the signing.

"Coach McVay called me on Saturday,” Nacua said. I was at my teammate's wedding out in Virginia. We got there, and they had just finished up the first dance and stuff like that. I feel my phone buzz. ... I pull it out, and it says Sean McVay. I said, 'Oh, yup, let me answer this.'

Ad

"I just turned around. I was like, 'Yo, what's up coach?' ... He's like, 'Just wanted to call you and see what you thought if we get Davante Adams?' I was like, 'Word? For real?' And he's like, 'We're in some negotiations, but I wanted to call you about it first.' I was like, 'Appreciate you, coach. Let's do it.'"

Nacua is heading into his third season with the Rams in 2025 after wrapping up another strong performance in 2024. Despite an injury-plagued year that restricted him to 11 regular-season games, he still managed to record 79 receptions for 990 yards and three touchdowns.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Seahawks Fans! Check out the latest Seattle Seahawks Schedule and dive into the Seahawks Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.