After Red Bull partnership, $6.5M NIL-valued Arch Manning inks another deal with $5.5 billion clothing giant

Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Arch Manning inked another massive NIL deal ahead of the 2025 college football season.

Manning recently agreed to a partnership with Red Bull. Now, the quarterback has signed an agreement with Vuori clothing, which is worth $5.5 billion, according to BNN Bloomberg. The deal was announced on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Next Mann Up: Arch Manning. Vuori is excited to announce Arch Manning, college football player, as the newest Vuori Athlete," the post read.

Manning's NIL valuation is currently $6.5 million, according to On3. Yet, the Longhorns' star quarterback continues to partner with more companies to further boost his NIL stock.

Manning was a five-star recruit in the class of 2023 and was the top-ranked player in the class. He ended up committing to Texas, and after two years of sitting behind Quinn Ewers, Manning will be the starter in 2025.

Texas coach eager for Arch Manning to start

The Texas Longhorns will start Arch Manning as quarterback in 2025.

Manning appeared in games when Ewers was injured, and Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian is excited to see how the QB fares in 2025.

"It would be pretty tough for me to say he's probably not going to be our starting quarterback. He started for us a couple games last year, played really good football. Our first game in the SEC against Mississippi State, he was our starting quarterback," Sarkisian said, via Yahoo.

"Quinn had been nicked up. I think the exposure that he's had, I think he's ready for it. I think he's ready for the moment. We've got a pretty good team. We've got a lot of work to do. We're in February and we've got a long way to go until the fall rolls around, but we're in a good spot to, I think, have a pretty good football team.”

As Sarkisian says, he expects Manning to be ready for the moment to be a starting quarterback in college.

Manning is the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning and has been hyped as a future college and NFL star for years. Now, he will get his chance to prove it.

In limited action last season, Manning went 61-for-90 for 939 yards, 9 touchdowns and 2 interceptions. He also rushed for 108 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Texas will open its 2025 college football season against Ohio State on August 30.

