After thrashing Deion Sanders for years, Jason Whitlock shares what he loves and respect about Coach Prime

Jason Whitlock has never been what you call a fan of Deion Sanders. However, on Wednesday, he acknowledged that regardless of what he thinks of Coach Prime's abilities as a coach there's an undeniable human quality to the person.

Ad

In a tweet on Wednesday, Whitlock pointed out that helping a legend like Warren Sapp get a second wind in life speaks highly of Deion Sanders' character:

"Deion giving Sapp this second career is what I love and respect about Coach Prime. Sapp has blossomed again at 50. Great to see." Whitlock tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The tweet was accompanied by a video of Sapp speaking at a press conference for the Colorado Buffaloes. The Pro Football Hall of Famer became a senior quality control analyst for Deion Sanders' Buffaloes in 2024 after spending several years mostly out of the public eye. In this position, Sapp helped transform Colorado's defensive line into one of the most dominant in the Big 12 and one of the best in the nation.

Ad

For his efforts, he was promoted to pass rush coordinator in the aftermath of the 2024 season.

Deion Sanders wants to play Bill Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels in the spring game

Say what you will, but Deion Sanders knows how to market. The Colorado coach expressed his desire to play another team during spring practice, or to at least have NFL-like joint practices between several teams:

Ad

"I would like to style it like the pros," Sanders said during a press conference on Monday. "I'd like to go against someone [in practice] for a few days, and then you have the spring game. I think the public would be satisfied with that tremendously ... I've told those personnel, who should understand that, that it's a tremendous idea."

Ad

Expand Tweet

If he were to have his way, Sanders would like to play coach Belichick's North Carolina Tar Heels. Without a doubt, a spring game like that would attract all the attention the world of college football can offer. However, don't expect it any time soon, as NCAA regulations don't allow for programs to play against each other during spring practice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback