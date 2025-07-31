After three 10-win seasons, Lane Kiffin sets new Ole Miss standards ahead of 2025 season

Lane Kiffin has guided Ole Miss to three 10-win seasons, including the program’s first-ever 11-win record (2023) and back-to-back 10-win regular seasons. Heading into the 2025 season, he holds a 27-3 record at home.With 21 wins over the past two seasons, Kiffin kicked off fall camp in Oxford by revealing the expectations from the program.&quot;The three winningest programs since COVID in the SEC, including the new programs, are Georgia, Alabama, and Ole Miss and that's our expectation and the standards of how we expect to play,&quot; Kiffin said.Kiffin made it clear to his players that starting spots will be earned this fall, not given based on past performance. That message was felt immediately, as day one of camp brought a sharp and competitive tone to practice.Kiffin also noted the mentality his team must adopt to reach the program’s goals:“I think this team needs to really have a blue-collar mindset, to outwork people, and grind people out in games.”Ole Miss will open its 2025 season on Aug. 30 against Georgia State at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.Lane Kiffin pays tribute to late Ole Miss star Corey AdamsOle Miss returned to the practice field for the first time without freshman Corey Adams, who tragically lost his life in a shooting on July 19. The 18-year-old standout had been set to begin his first season in Lane Kiffin's program this fall.Kiffin shared a moving tribute to Adams on Tuesday:“He was just with us for a short time, but he made a major impact on us by how he worked, who he was, how he led even as a freshman. Very rarely do we ever have a freshman that in offseason conditioning and running was challenging seniors to finish in a standard.'That’s who he was. Just a tragic passing. Our thoughts and prayers have been with the family, and having them up here and spending time with them.”Adams was the No. 58 edge rusher in the 2025 class and the No. 21 recruit in Louisiana, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.