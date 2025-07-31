  • home icon
  • College Football
  • After three 10-win seasons, Lane Kiffin sets new Ole Miss standards ahead of 2025 season

After three 10-win seasons, Lane Kiffin sets new Ole Miss standards ahead of 2025 season

By Maliha
Published Jul 31, 2025 11:35 GMT
NCAA Football: SEC Media Day - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: SEC Media Day - Source: Imagn

Lane Kiffin has guided Ole Miss to three 10-win seasons, including the program’s first-ever 11-win record (2023) and back-to-back 10-win regular seasons. Heading into the 2025 season, he holds a 27-3 record at home.

Ad

With 21 wins over the past two seasons, Kiffin kicked off fall camp in Oxford by revealing the expectations from the program.

"The three winningest programs since COVID in the SEC, including the new programs, are Georgia, Alabama, and Ole Miss and that's our expectation and the standards of how we expect to play," Kiffin said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Kiffin made it clear to his players that starting spots will be earned this fall, not given based on past performance. That message was felt immediately, as day one of camp brought a sharp and competitive tone to practice.

Kiffin also noted the mentality his team must adopt to reach the program’s goals:

“I think this team needs to really have a blue-collar mindset, to outwork people, and grind people out in games.”
Ad

Ole Miss will open its 2025 season on Aug. 30 against Georgia State at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Lane Kiffin pays tribute to late Ole Miss star Corey Adams

Ole Miss returned to the practice field for the first time without freshman Corey Adams, who tragically lost his life in a shooting on July 19. The 18-year-old standout had been set to begin his first season in Lane Kiffin's program this fall.

Ad

Kiffin shared a moving tribute to Adams on Tuesday:

“He was just with us for a short time, but he made a major impact on us by how he worked, who he was, how he led even as a freshman. Very rarely do we ever have a freshman that in offseason conditioning and running was challenging seniors to finish in a standard.
Ad
'That’s who he was. Just a tragic passing. Our thoughts and prayers have been with the family, and having them up here and spending time with them.”

Adams was the No. 58 edge rusher in the 2025 class and the No. 21 recruit in Louisiana, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications