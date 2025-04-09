After Travis Hunter's big-time deal, $6.5M NIL-worth Shedeur Sanders also signs with Collectibles company

Colorado Buffaloes stars Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders have been linked in many ways throughout their college careers. They played at Jackson State together and then both went to Colorado when Deion Sanders became the team's head coach. Now they are following similar paths off the field as well.

On Monday, it was announced that Travis Hunter signed an exclusive autographed trading card deal with Panini America. Hunter released a statement with the announcement.

"As I enter into the professional phase of my career, I’m excited that one of the first deals is an exclusive autograph trading card agreement with Panini. As a kid, I collected Panini cards and imagined my face on a card one day. To know that fans will be able to get my Panini rookie card all over the world is a dream come true."

Just two days later on Wednesday, Panini America announced that Shedeur Sanders, who has an NIL value of $6.5 million, had signed an exclusive autograph trading card deal with the company. With the announcement, Panini America released a promotional video with Shedeur Sanders.

"One word to describe myself would be legendary. Legendary is a motto, legendary is what I go by. It's the word I live my life around. As long as there's a football on the field then I know I'll be able to make something happen. Why wouldn't you want to get the Shedeur Sanders card? It's legendary."

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are projected to be top 10 picks in the 2025 NFL draft

This new deal signed by Shedeur Sanders is for exclusive autographed trading cards. So, when Sanders and Travis Hunter sign with the NFL team that drafts him, Panini America will produce their rookie cards.

Both Sanders and Hunter are projected to be top 10 picks in the upcoming draft. Hunter is projected to be a top-five pick and could even go in the top three. Sanders was previously viewed as a top-five pick, but NFL free agency moves have affected his draft stock.

The Cleveland Browns and New York Giants were the two teams in the top five with QB interest who were likely to pick Sanders. However, both teams went out and signed QBs in NFL free agency. The Browns signed Kenny Pickett, and the Giants signed Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson. As a result, Sanders is now projected to fall out of the top five.

