After USC's Caleb Williams, Ohio State Buckeyes’ QB Kyle McCord collabs with Dr. Pepper 

NIL deals are flying in left and right for college athletes, and Ohio State QB Kyle McCord isn't far behind. The Buckeyes star has led his team to a great season, and that is translating into huge deals and a lot of money off the field.

McCord just showed off his new collab with Dr. Pepper, the beverage brand worth $4,150,000,000, on his social media. With this, he joins USC QB Caleb Williams to represent the brand in the college football world.

The NIL is certainly becoming a big thing for almost every college football star. So how did Kyle McCord reveal his collaboration with Dr. Pepper, following Caleb Williams' footsteps.

Kyle McCord reveals collaboration with Dr. Pepper

Kyle McCord took to Instagram to announce his collaboration with Dr. Pepper beverages. The Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback uploaded his photo holding two different versions of the soft drink and asked the fans which one was better.

The fans can share their answers through a poll and choose between regular Dr. Pepper and its strawberry and cream flavor. McCord also gave an option for fans who are undecided between the two. They could choose the 'both are great'.

Credit: Kyle McCord IG

At the time of writing, the regular version of the beverage was winning the poll by a mile. It had garnered 62% of the vote, while the strawberry and cream flavor managed got just 17%.Meanwhile, 21% of fans remained undecided.

Just a few months ago, the USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams also joined the Texas based beverage giant's 'Fansville' campaign for the season. Last year, it was Bryce Young of the Alabama Crimson Tide who got the deal.

So Dr. Pepper is heavily ingrained into the world of college football. But McCord's real duties are on the field as the Buckeyes continue their playoff hunt.

The Ohio State barrage

The Buckeyes haven't put a foot wrong this season, even though the Michigan Wolverines have been absolutely dominant in the Big 10. Ohio State led by Kyle McCord have found a way to keep up with Jim Harbaugh's boys.

The regular season ends with both the conference heavyweights meeting each other for a faceoff in week 13. That would be a cracker of a game.

But before that happens, the Buckeyes will need to keep finding ways to keep up with Michigan. And judging by their 8-0 overall record, they probably will. McCord has a knack to come big in marquee games. The Ohio State barrage will probably continue. So pick up your Dr. Peppers and enjoy the show!