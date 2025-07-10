After Warren Sapp, Deion Sanders reveals plan to bring on defensive guru and ex-Cowboys DC to bolster Colorado's coaching staff 

Deion Sanders has a crucial season ahead of him in 2025. The Pro Football Hall of Famer enters his third season at Colorado on the back of a successful outing in 2024. However, with the absence of crucial players, this is set to be the most challenging year for him.

Ad

A lot of people are writing Colorado off due to the absence of Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter from the team. The two stars, who had been the face of the Buffaloes program since "Coach Prime" arrived in Boulder, have made their way to the NFL.

Nonetheless, Deion Sanders is leaving no stone unturned as the upcoming season approaches. During his session at the Big 12 media days on Wednesday, "Coach Prime" disclosed he's in discussion to bring two new coaches to Colorado's setup.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Our coaching staff, this is without Byron Leftwich, which I'm praying that he does the right thing, and Mike Zimmer,” Sanders said via Si.com. “We have 160 years of NFL experience. With those two added, that's 204 years of NFL experience, and I want those years."

Byron Leftwich and Mike Zimmer boast a wealth of coaching experience in the NFL that could prove to be crucial to the team. Zimmer would be making a return to the program after working as an analyst in 2023, while Leftwich would join fellow former NFL players, Warren Sapp and Marshall Faulk, as Sanders’ assistants.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Deion Sanders boasts about his influence on Colorado

Colorado has since its tide changed significantly since Deion Sanders was hired to lead the program. The Buffs have witnessed increased attention and success on and off the field. He highlighted a host of achievements brought about by his influence at the Big 12 media days.

"We sold out season tickets for the third straight season and 11th time in CU history,” Sanders said. “Prior to 2023, it had been 26 years since we sold out, which is incredible. I'm truly thankful for that. Class rankings, class No. 24 of all third straight top 25 class. First time on record, top three straight top 25 classes. I love it."

Ad

"Coach Prime" also mentioned the feat the program has achieved in media coverage under his leadership, a run that will continue next season.

"Last season, the first season in CU history [and] only team in the country to appear on network television or flagship station of ESPN every single dern game. I love it, and for right now, we have four games slated for network television as well as ESPN.”

Ad

There's a lot that the upcoming season will say about Deion Sanders and his coaching ability. Many across the college football world are anticipating what he can lead Colorado to achieve in 2025.

How do you think Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place