"The two surviving mascots goes so damn hard": CFB fans amazed by latest update on Kansas State vs Iowa State's Ireland showdown

Fans have reacted to the announcement of Pop-Tarts' involvement in the season opener game between the Kansas State Wildcats and the Iowa State Cyclones. The Aer Lingus College Football Classic matchup is set to occur on Aug. 23 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Ad

On Tuesday, NBC Sports' Nicole Auerbach shared a press release from Pop-Tarts on X (formerly Twitter) revealing that they are the official partner of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

"The surviving Pop-Tart mascots are going to IRELAND for the Kansas State-Iowa State Week 0 game (Police car revolving light emoji) Our nation's greatest exports (two Face hiding back tears emojis)," Auerbach tweeted.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans reacted with excitement to Auberbach's tweet about the brand's partnership with the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

"The two surviving mascots goes so d*** hard. (Fire emoji)," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"This is the best news of the day! I'll be there!!!!," another fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"@PopTarts HAS to be there!!," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other fans praised the marketing of Pop-Tarts for getting involved in the international game.

"Huge (two Rolling on the floor laughing emojis)," a fan said.

"The marketing team has a goldmine!," another fan said.

"Some of our finest goodwill ambassadors," one fan said.

The last time the two teams faced each other was on Nov. 30, 2024. Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht led his team to a 29-21 victory. He completed 13 of 35 passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Carson Hansen also contributed to the Cyclones' victory with 13 receptions for 58 yards.

Ad

Key players to look out for from the Kansas State Wildcats in their matchup against the Iowa State Cyclones

Kansas State Wildcats will be looking to avenge their loss and continue their win streak in the season opener. One of the key players expected to be active in their game against the Iowa State Cyclones is quarterback Avery Johnson.

Ad

Johnson finished his sophomore year with 217 completions for 2,712 yards and 25 touchdowns. He was able to score three touchdowns against Iowa State last year, helping his team stay competitive.

Another notable player that will be crucial to Kansas State's chances of defeating Iowa State is wide receiver Jayce Brown. Last season, Brown led the Wildcats in receiving yards with 47 catches for 823 yards and five touchdowns. Johnson could look to target Brown often against the Iowa State defense.

A key defender for the Wildcats will be Austin Romaine. He led the team in tackles last season with 96 total tackles (54 solo), two sacks, and three forced fumbles. Kansas State coach Chris Klieman may look for Romaine to blitz Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht in hopes of disrupting the Cyclones' offense.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tyriece Simon Tyriece Simon has a bachelors degree in journalism and graduated from York College. His hobbies during his free time includes reading books, watching movies and playing video games. Know More