Colorado vs USC is one of the most anticipated games in college football this weekend. Deion Sanders is getting his players ready for the big game and should rely on Shedeur Sanders to make his offense click. Shedeur has done that for most part, last weekend's 42-6 blowout notwithstanding.

But a single game raised many doubts in the minds of the onlookers. Before Week 4, the Colorado QB was firm in the Heisman conversations. Just a week later, he received a blow by Stephen A. Smith on those talks.

What does Stephen A. think about Sanders' chances of winning the Heisman this year? The legendary sports presenter made his point of view crystal clear.

Stephen A. Smith talks about Shedeur Sanders' Heisman chances before Colorado vs USC

Smith has made it clear that he loves Shedeur Sanders and his game. But he still doesn't think the Colorado Buffaloes QB can win the Heisman this year. Why? Because it is difficult to overcome a humiliation on national television.

Smith said on "First Take:"

"I love this kid, he is spectacular. It ain't his fault that you don't have a damn offensive line that could protect you for crying out loud, getting sacked every other down.

"That's what it feels like. I mean it's not his fault, the kid is spectacular. I love him, I love his game, I love the whole bit. But when you get blown out on national television by a top-10 team like Oregon. ... I don't know how Shedeur Sanders overcomes that."

Nobody expected a blowout when Colorado took on the Oregon Ducks last weekend. But that is exactly what happened. With Colorado vs USC about to kick off soon, Shedeur Sanders would want to prove Stephen A. wrong. Will he be able to do it?

Can Shedeur Sanders overcome adversity to become a Heisman winner?

Colorado vs USC is a pivotal game for Shedeur Sanders and the Buffaloes. If they overcome a formidable opponent like the Trojans, their defeat against the Ducks will be a thing of the past. And Sanders could well find himself in the Heisman conversations again.

For that to happen, the offensive line needs to be on their toes. They cannot allow the Trojans to freely reach their quarterback like the Ducks did. If that can be done, the fans might have a game on their hands.

Deion Sanders is doing everything in his power to get his team up again. It remains to be seen if that effort can translate into a performance on the field. And Colorado vs USC is the best place to demonstrate that.