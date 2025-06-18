Ahead of Utah visit, Texas' 5-star target sends bold message to Steve Sarkisian

Texas is reportedly close to securing Felix Ojo's commitment. The five-star offensive tackle is the No. 5 prospect, the No. 1 lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 1 prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports.

Ojo recently visited Austin and was reportedly ecstatic with the program.

"Texas is very high," Ojo said on Monday, via Orange Bloods' Jason Suchomel. "Right now, Texas is the team to beat."

He also implied that out of all the schools that are recruiting him, the Longhorns are the frontrunners. Utah, Ohio State, Michigan and Florida are also interested in getting his services.

Ojo is from Mansfield, Texas, who plays for Lake Ridge High School. He has an impressive physique for his age, at 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds. 247 Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks sees a bright future ahead for the offensive tackle.

"Looks like one of the top OT prospects in the 2026 class with potential to become a multi-year high-major tackle with ample pro potential," Brooks wrote in January.

Four-star recruit James Johnson set to visit the Texas Longhorns

On Wednesday, the Texas Longhorns added another important prospect to their list of visits this summer. Four-star defensive tackle James Johnson will be at Austin over the weekend. The 6-foot-2, 285-pound athlete plays for Northwestern High School in Miami, Florida.

247Sports' director of scouting, Andrew Ivins, discussed his build and game.

"Explosive defensive tackle with all the fixings to make a living up front," Ivins wrote in February. "More of a one-gap player than he is a two-gap player at this stage, but has the mass to dock in the middle."

Johnson is the No. 90 prospect, the No. 13 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 11 prospect in Florida, according to 247Sports. However, he is the No. 1-ranked defensive lineman in his class by On3.

He has already taken visits to taken visits to Georgia, Florida, Florida State and Miami this year.

According to reports, he skipped a visit to Syracuse to meet with the Longhorns.

