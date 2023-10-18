Air Force Falcons vs. Navy Midshipmen football rivalry history

The Air Force Falcons and Navy Midshipmen will renew their rivalry this weekend as they meet for the 56th time. The rivalry, which traces back to 1960, is part of a three-way battle, also including the Army Black Knights, for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy. Let's take a closer look at the history between the two programs below.

Air Force Falcons vs. Navy Midshipmen rivalry record

The Air Force Falcons and Navy Midshipmen first played in 1960, with the Midshipmen winning a 35-3 blowout. The Falcons, however, hold a 33-22 record in the series, which has seen the two sides play every year since 1972. For a 21-year period beginning in 1982, Navy won just two games in the rivalry, compared to 19 for Air Force. The Falcons won a rivalry-record 11 straight games to begin the stretch.

The Midshipmen's most recent win in the series came in 2019 as they won 34-25. It also marked the last time they held the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy. Air Force coach Troy Calhoun holds an 8-8 record in the rivalry, which includes their current three-game winning streak. Navy coach Brian Newberry will make his rivalry debut this weekend.

Air Force Falcons vs. Navy Midshipmen biggest games

The Air Force Falcons hold the largest margin of victory to date. While they hold several 40-point victories over their rivals, it was their 1998 matchup that was the biggest blowout in the all-time series.

Air Force entered the matchup with a 4-1 record, while Navy was just 1-3. The Falcons won by a score of 49-7 and did not lose for the rest of the season, finishing the year with a 12-1 record and ranked 13th in the nation. Meanwhile, the Midshipmen bounced back, winning their next two games, before losing their final four to finish just 3-8.

Navy's biggest victory in the series came in 1973. Air Force entered the matchup with a 2-2 record, while the Midshipmen were 2-3. Navy were able to defeat the Falcons 42-6.

Air Force Falcons vs. Navy Midshipmen 2023 preview

The No.22-ranked Air Force Falcons will enter their Week 8 matchup with the Navy Midshipmen with a 6-0 record. Meanwhile, Navy will enter with a 3-3 record.

The Falcons have averaged 37.0 points per game, which ranks 17th out of 133 teams in the nation. Furthermore, they have allowed just 14.7 ppg, which ranks ninth. The Midshipmen have scored just 20.3 ppg, which ranks 117th while allowing 23.0 points per game, which ranks 50th.