AJ McCarron makes thoughts 100% clear on Ty Simpson’s position in the Alabama QB battle

Now that Jalen Milroe has departed for the NFL, the Alabama Crimson Tide's starting quarterback position is available. Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell will compete for the spot in the lead-up to the season. Coach Kalen DeBoer, who failed to lead the Crimson Tide into the 12-team College Football Playoff field, has a decision to make.
If it were up to former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron, he'd go with Simpson. During a media appearance at an event on Wednesday, McCarron expressed full confidence in Simpson’s standing heading into the 2025 season.
"I think it's Ty's job to lose," McCarron said. "He's been there, he's put in the work, the players respect him. He's talented, and he's a great kid. I wish him nothing but the best."
The former two-time national champion knows the pressure of playing amid a large crowd in Tuscaloosa. He spoke about the pressure that comes with being the face of the most revered program in college football. AJ McCarron revealed the conversation he had with Simpson.
"Me and Ty have talked before about the pressure of playing there and the expectations. It's part of it—it's what you sign up for," McCarron added. "It's what makes Alabama such a special place to play. Like I told him, pressure creates diamonds. So go out, have fun, do what you've done your whole life, and let the chips fall where they may."
Qualities of Ty Simpson that impressed AJ McCarron
AJ McCarron - at Wednesday's event - also highlighted what qualities of Ty Simpson make him the perfect man for the job, especially his maturity and poise.
"What impresses me most is that he's a level-headed kid," McCarron said. "You need that — not just playing quarterback in the SEC, but especially at Alabama. You've got to be able to take the good with the bad."
"It's not to beat y'all up, but from a media standpoint, if you don't win by 30, it's not considered a great game. So just understanding that a win is a win, staying even-keeled, and having fun — that's the key."
Simpson, a former five-star recruit, has long been in the mix for the Tide’s QB1 role but has faced stiff competition since arriving on campus. His competitor for the spot, Austin Mack, has former ties with the coach and offensive coordinator of the program. Meanwhile, Keelon Russell was a highly rated five-star recruit.
Alabama fans may have their eyes on the future, but in AJ McCarron’s view, the present belongs to Ty Simpson.
