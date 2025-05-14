AJ McCarron makes thoughts 100% clear on Ty Simpson’s position in the Alabama QB battle

Now that Jalen Milroe has departed for the NFL, the Alabama Crimson Tide's starting quarterback position is available. Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell will compete for the spot in the lead-up to the season. Coach Kalen DeBoer, who failed to lead the Crimson Tide into the 12-team College Football Playoff field, has a decision to make.

Ad

If it were up to former Alabama quarterback AJ McCarron, he'd go with Simpson. During a media appearance at an event on Wednesday, McCarron expressed full confidence in Simpson’s standing heading into the 2025 season.

"I think it's Ty's job to lose," McCarron said. "He's been there, he's put in the work, the players respect him. He's talented, and he's a great kid. I wish him nothing but the best."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former two-time national champion knows the pressure of playing amid a large crowd in Tuscaloosa. He spoke about the pressure that comes with being the face of the most revered program in college football. AJ McCarron revealed the conversation he had with Simpson.

"Me and Ty have talked before about the pressure of playing there and the expectations. It's part of it—it's what you sign up for," McCarron added. "It's what makes Alabama such a special place to play. Like I told him, pressure creates diamonds. So go out, have fun, do what you've done your whole life, and let the chips fall where they may."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Qualities of Ty Simpson that impressed AJ McCarron

AJ McCarron - at Wednesday's event - also highlighted what qualities of Ty Simpson make him the perfect man for the job, especially his maturity and poise.

"What impresses me most is that he's a level-headed kid," McCarron said. "You need that — not just playing quarterback in the SEC, but especially at Alabama. You've got to be able to take the good with the bad."

Ad

"It's not to beat y'all up, but from a media standpoint, if you don't win by 30, it's not considered a great game. So just understanding that a win is a win, staying even-keeled, and having fun — that's the key."

Simpson, a former five-star recruit, has long been in the mix for the Tide’s QB1 role but has faced stiff competition since arriving on campus. His competitor for the spot, Austin Mack, has former ties with the coach and offensive coordinator of the program. Meanwhile, Keelon Russell was a highly rated five-star recruit.

Alabama fans may have their eyes on the future, but in AJ McCarron’s view, the present belongs to Ty Simpson.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!