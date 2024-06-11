"Alabama at a 5 seed is absolutely insane": CFB world baffled at Andy Staples' projected 12-team college football playoff field for 2024 season

College football fans have mixed reactions to insider Andy Staples' projected 12-team playoff field. Staples released his mock playoff field which saw the Ohio State Buckeyes as his No. 1 seed.

Along with the Buckeyes being his No. 1 seed, he had the Georgia Bulldogs, Florida State Seminoles, and Kansas State Wildcats as his top four seeds.

Staples' full 12 teams making the playoffs were:

Ohio State (Big Ten champ) Georgia (SEC champ) Florida State (ACC champ) Kansas State (Big 12 champ) Alabama (At-large) Oregon (At-large) Texas (At-large) Michigan (At-large) Notre Dame (At-large) Ole Miss (At-large) Tennessee (At-large) Boise State (Mountain West champ)

Although this is a mock prediction, several college football fans were not happy with Staples' prediction and they made sure he knew about it with their reactions.

"Bama at a 5 seed is absolutely insane," a fan wrote.

"Fsu is the 4th best acc team but go off," another fan wrote.

Other fans, meanwhile, were stunned that Staples had Kansas State winning the Big 12.

"Boise Tennessee FSU and Michigan are all a no. I’d substitute in Miami, Oklahoma St, Missouri, and Liberty," another fan wrote.

"Them folks got Boise State in and KSU at 4. I just know this all wrong," another fan added.

Others were also shocked that Staples had five SEC teams making the college football playoffs.

"In what universe is the SEC getting that many teams in? That is not even logical. 5? And Big 10 only has 3? Not gonna happen. And I am an SEC person," a fan wrote.

"If the SEC gets 5 teams in, the rest of the country will cry," another fan wrote.

Some notable schools missing in his projected playoff field include the Washington Huskies, Penn State Nittany Lions, and the Clemson Tigers.

College football playoff schedule

In the new 12-team college football format, the top four seeds will get byes while the first round will be played on campuses.

The quarters and semifinals will be played at a traditional bowl game location.

The full 2024-25 college football playoff schedule is as follows:

First round (On-Campus)

Friday, Dec. 20, 2024: One game (evening)

Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024: Three games (early afternoon, late afternoon and evening)

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024: Vrbo Fiesta Bowl (evening)

Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl (early afternoon), Rose Bowl Game (late afternoon) and Allstate Sugar Bowl (evening)

Semifinals

Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025: Capital One Orange Bowl (evening)

Friday, Jan. 10, 2025: Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic (evening)

CFP National Championship

Monday, Jan. 20, 2025: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia