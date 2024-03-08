Alabama AD Greg Byrne commands attention at Crimson Tide's spring practice amid rumors of Texas A&M switch

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne has recently been linked with a move to Texas A&M. The Aggies are looking to replace Ross Bjork, who left for Ohio State, and Byrne is said to be considered in College Station. This is coming after Nick Saban’s exit from Tuscaloosa.

However, Byrne quashed the rumors of his exit from the Crimson Tide on Wednesday by making an appearance at the football program's spring practice. The team commenced its first spring practice under Kalen DeBeor this week.

The attendance of Greg Byrne commanded the attention of many amid the Texas A&M speculation. It showcased that the administrator is happy in Tuscaloosa and is looking to see the university’s athletic program record success in several sports in the coming years.

Greg Byrne addresses the Texas A&M rumors

Greg Byrne disclosed on Wednesday to 247Sports that he is not planning to leave his job at Alabama amid the Texas A&M rumors. He noted that he has no agent, and the links with the Aggies are coming due to the connection of his father, Bill Bryne, to the university.

“Obviously, I know there’s connections with my dad having been the AD there,” Byrne said. “My parents still live there. But I don’t want to be the AD anywhere but Alabama.”

Greg’s father, Bill, was a longtime college sports administrator. During his career, he served as athletic director at Oregon, Nebraska and Texas A&M, recording significant success at each stop. This gave his son a solid foundation in the administration of college athletics.

Greg Byrne also spoke with Yea Alabama’s director of content, Aaron Suttles, informing him of his intention to stay in Tuscaloosa.

“Regina and I have felt genuinely supported by President Bell, our trustees, coaches, staff and fan base since the day we arrived 7 years ago,” Byrne said. “We are excited about our future.”

Byrne recently completed what could be tagged the biggest hire of his career as he brought in Kalen DeBoer to replace Nick Saban as the coach of Alabama football. The deal was closed 49 hours after Saban announced his unexpected retirement.

Greg Byrne arrived at Alabama in 2017, replacing Bill Battle. He previously served as the athletic director of Mississippi State and his alma mater, Arizona, before landing in Tuscaloosa.