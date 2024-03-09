Alabama AD Greg Byrne left "extremely impressed" by new HC Kalen DeBoer as program prepares for life after Nick Saban

Greg Byrne, the Athletic Director of the Alabama Crimson Tide program has recently praised new head coach Kalen DeBoer.

DeBoer's arrival was an incredibly quick one having signed with the Crimson Tide two days after Nick Saban announced his retirement, and five days after DeBoer led the Washington Huskies in the National Championship game.

Byrne was asked about his thoughts on how the last month and a half of watching Kalen DeBoer have faired.

“I’ve been extremely impressed. He's very thoughtful. When he got here, he obviously had a lot to try to do with putting a staff together and also dealing with trying to retain the roster with a lot of sharks in the water, so to speak. But he stayed very calm during it and he was very deliberate in the process of taking steps to handle all those things. I've only watched one practice so far.”

Byrne has recognized that the initial first days of Kalen DeBoer's time in charge of Alabama were difficult. As well as trying to create an effective backroom staff, DeBoer had to deal with many Alabama players departing the program during the 30-day transfer portal that occurs when a new coach joins a program.

During this period, the Crimson Tide lost many key prospects, including Caleb Downs. However, many of the key players from the team that reached the Rose Bowl last season will be remaining with the program.

However, throughout this rough period for him, Byrne noted that DeBoer stayed “ very calm” during this, and was able to handle this issue well.

Additionally, Byrne praised DeBoer for his approach, comparing it to Nick Saban's

“ I'd watched a lot of interviews on YouTube over the last year or so. I'd watched film on YouTube of their practice -- as much as I could get. And I think he's very much a teacher, which I think coach Saban always considered himself a teacher as well. And so I've been extremely impressed with the approach of what he's doing and being true to who he is and also being very cognizant of what the University of Alabama represents. “

Byrne has many positive comments about DeBoer and his approach to the Alabama program. But what will DeBoer have to face during his first year as the Alabama head coach?

Will Kalen DeBoer and Alabama succeed in 2024?

The Crimson Tide may be going into the 2024 season on the back foot to their rivals.

While DeBoer is an experienced coach who has had success with his previous teams, Alabama will be his biggest test. The pressure will be on him to succeed from game one.

This may be tricky. Analysts have said that Alabama is no longer the dominant team they once were. This was beginning to happen before Saban left, but has increased since the hiring of DeBoer, and the increase of talent on rival programs, like the Georgia Bulldogs.

Additionally, this will be a different SEC to what has been seen in previous years, as the Oklahoma Sooners and the rising Texas Longhorns will be joining and challenging Alabama for the championship.

All of these issues Kalen DeBoer has to deal with in his first year, and his AD believes that he will be able to succeed.

