Alabama analyst breaks down why Ty Simpson will fit Kalen DaBoer's system better than Jalen Milroe

The Alabama Crimson Tide is starting over at quarterback, where Ty Simpson is expected to take the starting job. For Alabama insider Clint Lamb, that could benefit the Crimson Tide offense.

For the last couple of years, Jalen Milroe had led the Alabama offense, but he entered the 2025 NFL Draft. While Milroe was one of the most exciting players in college football because of his physical ability, he struggled with accuracy and control.

Simpson, a sophomore quarterback from Martin, Tennessee, is a more accurate passer, able to distribute the ball better down the field, even if he is not the rushing threat Milroe was at Alabama.

“He (Simpson) throws with accuracy. Balls placement, in my opinion, has it been a little spotty at times? Yes, but I think he is way more consistent with ball placement and accuracy than Jalen Milroe,” Clint Lamb said.

Ty Simpson has seen spot duty in three years in Tuscaloosa. In 2024 he went 14-for-25 for 167 yards. He also ran the ball eight times for 44 yards and a touchdown.

He is also better suited to run Kalen DeBoer’s offense. His offensive style relies on short, accurate throws that will allow receivers to turn upfield. It was mastered by Michael Penix Jr. in Washington and earned him a first-round draft selection.

“One of the biggest issues that I personally have with Jalen Milroe is even when the passes were completed, very rarely were they put in a position where the receivers could generate a lot of yardage after the catch, and when you’re doing the quick swing passes, getting it out, the quick passing game, that’s what it’s designed to do,” Clint Lamb added.

Alabama will try to get back into the College Football Playoff after barely missing out in 2024, when they finished with a 9-4 record, including a ReliaQuest Bowl loss to Michigan.

Kalen DeBoer praised Ty Simpson at Senior Bowl

Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer made the trip from Tuscaloosa for the Senior Bowl. The head coach met with reporters and had some positive words for quarterback Ty Simpson.

“You certainly appreciate what he’s done,” DeBoer said. “Just continue to work on what he can control, and that’s himself. Continue to build relationships to get ready for this chance that he has right in front of him. To not just step up as a leader because I think he’s been doing that but to have that opportunity to step in and be the quarterback.”

Ty Simpson was a 5-star quarterback prospect. He is now the front-runner for the starting job at Alabama, although he could face competition from Keelon Russell or Austin Mack.

The Crimson Tide open the season on Aug. 30 with a trip to Tallahassee to face Florida State.

