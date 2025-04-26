Alabama analyst highlights Kalen DeBoer's pristine transfer portal success

Coach Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide had a successful spring transfer window. The spring transfer period closed on Friday, and as a result, it is possible to look back at how each team did in the portal.

Ad

DeBoer had a successful spring transfer period as the Crimson Tide made two additions and did not lose a single player to the portal.

On Saturday morning, after the transfer portal period closed, Alabama analyst Ryan Fowler made a post on X highlighting the successes of the Crimson Tide in the spring transfer period.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Breaking News: The NCAA Transfer Portal period has ended, and no Crimson Tide players have entered the portal. Keep in mind that schools still have a few hours to process any players who may have decided late last night. However, my sources tell me that Alabama will not have any scholarship players entering the portal.

Ad

Trending

"The Crimson Tide is the only school in the SEC that did not lose a scholarship player during the late portal period. This is an incredible job by Kalen DeBoer, Courtney Morgan and the entire Alabama Crimson Tide coaching staff. It says a lot about the current team chemistry and the expectations for this team."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Which players did Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide add in the spring transfer portal?

The Alabama Crimson Tide was partially successful because they did not suffer any losses in the transfer portal. However, that does not mean that Kalen DeBoer did not do anything in the portal. He successfully recruited two players to the Crimson Tide during the transfer window.

Ad

The first player added was West Virginia tight end Jack Sammarco. He is a freshman who spent last season with the Mountaineers. He had limited playing time, only making one reception for four years on September 7 against the UAlbany Great Danes.

The next addition was Troy tight end Brody Dalton. He has three years of college experience, the last two of which were spent on the Trojans. He had his best season to date last year with 15 receptions for 188 yards and three TDs.

Neither of these players is expected to step into a starting role for the Crimson Tide. Kalen DeBoer still has Josh Cuevas and Danny Lewis Jr. as the team's two likely starters at tight end. However, these additions still provide the team with extra depth, which is always helpful.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alexander O'Reilly Alexander O'Reilly is a journalist at Sportskeeda from Kingston, Ontario with over seven years in the field at companies including SenShot, RVBlogger, Monarch Media, WordAgents, GSeC LLC, and IGC.



His favorite college team is Duke, and his favorite sporting memory was Duke winning March Madness in 2010. JJ Redick was Alex's favorite college player when he was young but more recently, Caleb Williams gets the nod. As the Chicago Bears are Alex's favorite NFL team, this was a perfect match.



Alex's proudest moment came when he was interviewed by a radio station in Ottawa on his opinion on recent moves by the Ottawa Senators, which gave him a confidence boost and the knowledge that he could succeed as a writer.



Aside from sports, Alex likes to spend his time playing games. He is also very passionate about running and strives to improve at the half and full marathon distances. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!