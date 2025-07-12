Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer talks about 'chaos' in college football after $2.8 billion House vs NCAA settlement gets enforced 

A $2.8 billion House vs. NCAA settlement was approved by the court in June. The legal settlement ended three federal antitrust lawsuits that alleged the NCAA was unfairly limiting the amount of money college athletes could earn.

As part of the deal, the NCAA will pay $2.8 billion over 10 years to athletes who played Division I sports between 2016 and now. Starting in 2025, schools will be able to directly pay athletes up to about $20.5 million per year, and this number will grow each year. These payments are on top of scholarships and other benefits athletes already get.

In light of this, Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer spoke about the big picture during an interview with KELOLAND Sports on Friday.

“I think the last 18 months to 24 months have been probably as much of a whirlwind that I’ve ever been a part of,” DeBoer said (Timestamp: 7:40). “Whether it’s the portal, the NIL, all of that combined is what really caused the chaos.

"I feel like there’s some things people are really trying to do and there’s some things falling in place with the settlement to where hopefully the waters have calmed a little bit. I think it might still take a little bit here in this transition. You hope that’s the case."

Kalen DeBoer also added that the main thing for him is to ensure that the college experience goes well for his athletes and his staff.

ESPN analyst on the pressure on Kalen DeBoer

ESPN analyst Harry Douglas says Kalen DeBoer is under immense expectations because Alabama fans are used to the success that former coach Nick Saban brought to the Crimson Tide.

“It’s hard when you have to follow a legend,” Douglas said on “Get Up” on Friday. “You have to follow a legend like Nick Saban and you don’t make the College Football Playoff in your first year.

“You don’t play for an SEC Championship. I tell you one thing: fans are not gonna wait. They’re gonna put this pressure on DeBoer. Let’s see if things can get better for the Alabama Crimson Tide moving forward in 2025.”

Kalen DeBoer’s first season in 2024 was not exactly underwhelming. Alabama won nine games, including a win early in the year over the No. 2-ranked Georgia. That win briefly put the Tide at No. 1 in the rankings.

However, Alabama finished the season with a 5-4 record in its final nine games and a bowl game loss to Michigan.

Kalen DeBoer will have a chance to start anew in the 2025 season, as Alabama opens on the road against Florida State on Aug. 30.

