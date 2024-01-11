Alabama coaching candidates: Top 5 Nick Saban replacements as 6X title winning coach reportedly retires

Nick Saban has reportedly called it quits on, arguably, the most legendary career of any coach in college football history, according to Chris Low of ESPN, who tweeted:

"Nick Saban is retiring, sources tell ESPN. He won six national titles at Alabama."

Saban has spent 28 seasons as a head coach at the collegiate level, leading the Toledo Rockets for one season, the Michigan State Spartans for five seasons, the LSU Tigers for five seasons and the Alabama Crimson Tide for the past 17 seasons. He has won a record seven national titles while compiling a combined 297-71-1 record. He also went 15-17 with the Miami Dolphins.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The position of head coach of the Crimson Tide will immediately become the most coveted job in college football.

Take a look at five candidates who could replace Saban.

Top 5 candidates to replace Nick Saban

#1, Dan Lanning

Dan Lanning spent one season on Nick Saban's staff as a graduate assistant in 2015. The Oregon Ducks coach will reportedly sit atop the list of candidates the Alabama Crimson Tide are expected to pursue. In just two seasons, Lanning has led the Ducks to a 22-5 record. His buyout is reportedly $20 million, while his 2024 salary is $7.2 million.

#2, Kalen DeBoer

While Kalen DeBoer does not have previous ties to the Alabama Crimson Tide, he is another Pac-12 coach whom the program will reportedly target. The Washington Huskies coach has led the program to a 25-3 record over the past two seasons after spending the previous two years leading the Fresno State Bulldogs to a 12-6 record. His buyout is reportedly $12 million, while his 2024 salary is $4.2 million.

#3, Glenn Schumann

While Glenn Schumann has never been a head coach, he has plenty of experience and has a connection to the Alabama Crimson Tide, where he spent seven seasons on Nick Saban's staff. Schumann has won six national championships dating to his time as a student assistant with the program.

The Georgia Bulldogs defensive coordinator is considered one of the most coveted prospective first-time coaches.

#4, Mike Norvell

Mike Norvell is yet another coach whom the Alabama Crimson Tide are expected to target. While he does not have ties to the program, he has led the Florida State Seminoles to a 31-17 record over the past four seasons after leading the Memphis Tigers to a 38-16 record over the previous four seasons. Norvell reportedly has a buyout of $4 million and is set to earn $7.3 million in 2024.

#5, Dabo Swinney

While Dabo Swinney seems like a long shot, he is another candidate the Alabama Crimson Tide will reportedly target.

Swinney, a former Alabama player, has spent the past 16 seasons leading the Clemson Tigers to a 170-43 record, winning two national titles. He spent seven seasons on the Crimson Tide staff to begin his coaching career. Swinney reportedly has a buyout of $7.5 million and is set to earn more than $10.5 million in 2024.