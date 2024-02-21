After coming to Alabama from Washington, head coach Kalen DeBoer has begun finalizing his coaching staff for the Tide's upcoming season. The Tide has seen both players and coaches come and go since DeBoer took over as head coach, following Nick Saban's retirement.

Here's a look at the new faces that will make up the coaching staff at Alabama around DeBoer for the 2024-25 season.

New Alabama coaches under Kalen DeBoer

Chris Kapilovic - Offensive Line

According to reports on Monday, Alabama is set to hire Chris Kapilovic as their offensive line coach. Kapilovic comes over from Baylor, where he was hired just a couple months ago, in December. Kapilovic also spent four seasons at Michigan State, a season with Colorado, and seven seasons at North Carolina.

Kapilovic will replace former OL coach Scott Huff, who is on his way to the NFL next season. Huff will serve as the offensive line coach for the Seattle Seahawks after originally following DeBoer from Washington to Alabama.

Bryan Ellis - Tight Ends

Bryan Ellis joins DoBoer's staff as the team's new tight ends coach. Ellis spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Georgia Southern and held the same position at Western Kentucky prior to that.

In 2022, Ellis had the Eagles ranked 18 nationally in total offense, averaging 466.7 yards per game. Last season, they averaged 30.2 PPG and 419.5 yards as the 49th nationally ranked offense.

Ellis replaces Nick Sheridan, who was promoted to the Tide's offensive coordinator following Ryan Grubb's move to the Seattle Seahawks.

JaMarcus Shephard - Wide Receivers

Another member who will follow DeBoer from Washington to Tuscaloosa is wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard. Shepherd spent last season under DeBoer at Washington at the same position, as well as associate head coach and passing game coordinator.

Shephard will replace Holmon Wiggins, who spent five seasons at Alabama under Nick Saban before taking a co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coaching job at Texas A&M in January.

Kane Wommack - Defensive Coordinator and Inside Linebackers

Wommack spent the last two seasons as the head coach of South Alabama. In 2022, he led the South Alabama Jaguars to a 10-3 record, finishing as the top team in the Sun Belt West Division. However, last season, their record would drop to just 7-6, but they would win the 68 Ventures Bowl against the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Wommack resigned as the South Alabama head coach in January to come to Alabama as their new defensive coordinator. He replaces Kevin Steele, who retired in the wake of Nick Saban's retirement.

Wommack and DeBoer previously coached together in Indiana during the 2019 season. DeBoer was the offensive coordinator for the Hoosiers, and Wommack served as the defensive coordinator.

Christian Robinson - Outside Linebackers

According to a report from The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Alabama is expected to hire Christian Robinson as their outside linebackers coach.

Robinson spent last season at Baylor as their linebackers coach. He's spent plenty of time in the SEC, with previous coaching tenures at Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Ole Miss, and Mississippi State.

Maurice Linguist - Secondary/Co-Defensive Coordinator

Linguist makes his way back to the SEC after three seasons as Buffalo's head coach. He has plenty of coaching experience dating back to 2007 and played safety at Baylor from 2003 to 2006.

Linguist left Buffalo with an overall record of 14-23 and one bowl win.

Colin Hitschler - Co-Defensive Coordinator/Safeties

Hitschler spent last season with Wisconsin in the same position he will take at Alabama. He and Kane Wommack had experience working together when they both coached at South Alabama from 2016 to 2017.