Alabama Crimson Tide Transfer Portal Tracker after Rose Bowl loss: Full list of players leaving Nick Saban's program 

The Alabama Crimson Tide have consistently been among the best teams in college football since hiring Nick Saban as their coach. The Crimson Tide have not lost more than two games in a season since 2010 and have not lost more than three since 2007. They made their record-eighth appearance in the College Football Playoff, falling 27-20 to the Michigan Wolverines in the 2024 Rose Bowl.

Alabama has reached the championship game six times, winning three, both of which are also records in the 10-year history of the current format. Following their elimination from the college football playoff, the Crimson Tide saw nine players enter the transfer portal, joining five who did so following the regular season.

Alabama Crimson Tide transfer portal

#1: Eli Holstein, quarterback

Eli Holstein joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as a four-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He did not see the field as a true freshman and will likely look to join a situation where he can compete for the starting job.

#2: Malik Benson, wide receiver

Malik Benson joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as a four-star prospect and the top-ranked junior college transfer in the 2023 recruiting class. He previously played for Hutchinson Community College for two seasons after being an unranked prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. In his lone season with the Crimson Tide, Benson caught 13 passes for 162 yards and one touchdown.

#3: Shazz Preston, wide receiver

Shazz Preston joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He appeared in 10 games during his tenure, only appearing on special teams.

#4: Miles Kitselman, tight end

Miles Kitselman joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as an unranked junior college transfer in the 2022 recruiting class. He previously played for Hutchinson Community College for one season after being an unranked prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. In his two seasons with the Crimson Tide, Kitselman caught two passes for 18 yards.

#5: Terrence Ferguson, offensive line

Terrence Ferguson joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He has appeared in 13 games in his collegiate career.

#6: Seth McLaughlin, offensive line

Seth McLaughlin joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as a three-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He has appeared in 37 games in his collegiate career.

#7: Monkell Goodwine, defensive line

Terrence Ferguson joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as a four-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He has appeared in five games in his collegiate career.

#8: Earl Little, cornerback

Earl Little joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He has recorded two tackles in limited playing time.

#9: Kristian Story, safety

Kristian Story joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as a four-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class. He has recorded 22 tackles, 1.0 tackles for loss, one interception and two passes defended in limited playing time.