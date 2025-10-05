  • home icon
  "Alabama fans are insufferable": CFB word disgusted as Diego Pavia gets heckled after Vanderbilt's loss, has NSFW exchange

"Alabama fans are insufferable": CFB word disgusted as Diego Pavia gets heckled after Vanderbilt's loss, has NSFW exchange

By Maliha
Modified Oct 05, 2025 03:24 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn

Fans reacted as an Alabama fan heckled Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia following the Crimson Tide’s 30–14 win over the Commodores on Saturday. As Pavia and his teammates exited Bryant-Denny Stadium, an Alabama fan standing near the Vanderbilt tunnel began taunting him.

Pavia fired back with explicit language.

“I’ll do whatever thth e **** I want,” Pavia said.

A Vanderbilt staff member then intervened, telling the fan to “shut the **** up,” and the altercation didn't escalate after that.

However, netizens didn’t like the Alabama supporter’s behavior after the video surfaced.

“Bama fans are insufferable. A grown ass man yelling at a player after the fan's team wins,” a person said.
“Imagine being a grown man yelling at a college kid,” a fan said.
“The second hand embarrassment is real. But when all you have is Alabama football that’s where you’re at in life,” one said.
“Adult fans should also act with some decorum. We won the damn game! Rep 🅰️🏈 better!” a fan added.
The tension wasn’t entirely unexpected, as Pavia had fueled Alabama fans’ anger earlier in the week by boldly claiming,

“If we play our game, it won’t be close.”

His teammates, including running back Sedrick Alexander, also boasted about dominating in Tuscaloosa.

Meanwhile, some fans also defended the Alabama fan due to the intense nature of the game.

“Are we really still doing the “They’re just college kids…” thing? There isn’t a power 4 quarterback making less than 7 figures. They’re professionals. Dude is an idiot for screaming his head off at a football player. But spare me the “helpless college kid” bullsh*t,” a fan said.
“Pavia is a grown adult. If he can’t take the trash talk he shouldn’t dish it out. I’m no bama defender, but this is textbook reap what you sow,” one said.

Saturday's loss all but ended Vanderbilt’s hopes of beating Alabama in back-to-back seasons for the first time in nearly six decades.

Greg McElroy and Sean McDonough criticized Diego Pavia’s performance after Alabama loss

In Saturday's game, Diego Pavia recorded only five rushing yards and completed half of his passes (10 of 20) after halftime. He ended the game, totaling 183 passing yards and 58 rushing yards for Vanderbilt but also threw an interception and lost a fumble.

During the game broadcast, commentators Greg McElroy and Sean McDonough both criticized Pavia’s performance following the loss.

“They’re OK with him being brash and saying what he said, but you have to back it up,” McDonough said (via Saturday Down South). “He didn’t back it up today.”
“He did not have his best stuff whatsoever,” McElroy said. “That man’s a warrior. Fully expect him to bounce back in a big way, but to beat the Tide in Tuscaloosa you have to be at your best and he wasn’t.”

Vanderbilt will rest next weekend before hosting LSU in Nashville on Oct. 18, while Alabama travels to face No. 19 Missouri.

Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

