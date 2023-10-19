The biggest SEC rivalry is upon us as the Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Tennessee Volunteers in Week 8. The Tide have retained some painful memories from last year, and wouldn't want a repeat. Nick Saban will have to ensure he gets a win to escape the fans' wrath. Nothing less will do!

The Crimson Tide have looked average this season. Their offense has seemed stuck at times, and that has affected them in each game they have played so far. That kind of performance will not go down well with fans this week if their reactions on social media are anything to go by.

The fans are pumped up for the prime SEC matchup and want to win at any cost.

Alabama fans make fun of Tennessee as rivalry game rolls around

The Alabama Crimson Tide are gearing up for their biggest rivalry game of the season. For most Bama fans, it is officially the Tennessee hate week. The phrase has taken over social media with even some dedicated Reddit threads.

This fan did not hold back on Reddit:

"This is the game I want to win more badly than any other."

Another chimed in:

"Absolutely cannot lose to our biggest rival 2 years in a row. And I don’t think we will. Think we win convincingly tbh. Something like 31-14. Why? Because Tuck Fennessee".

This person is taking it personally:

"F*ck Tennessee. I hope we win by 100. I have not felt this personally invested in this rivalry in soooo long".

Now that's downright nasty:

"You know how you’ll be at a urinal at a game and someone wiped their booger on the wall? That was a Tennessee fan".

This fan wants to stick it to their neighbors:

"I live and work around Tennessee fans. Please let’s bury them. I wanna scream Rammer Jammer so loud my neighbors can hear it".

You just had to say it:

"Tennessee fans eat at Applebee's when they go on a vacation".

Even Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban, jumped on the bandwagon by posting this video on her IG story:

Nick Saban under pressure?

Nick Saban is used to the pressure of being the Alabama head coach, but he wouldn't want to lose this one! The team is 6-1 at the moment with a loss to the Texas Longhorns, but even their wins haven't been that convincing.

Last week, the Arkansas Razorbacks almost came back into the game in the second half before ultimately falling to the Tide. Tennessee might not give them the luxury of recovering after a poor start. Will they be able to notch up a victory?