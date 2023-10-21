Alabama Football injury report vs Tennessee Week 8: Updates on Jalen Milroe, Malachi Moore and more

Alabama faces off against one of their biggest rivals in Week 8 of college football as the Tennessee Volunteers travel to Tuscaloosa for a clash between the No. 11 and the No. 17 schools in the nation.

The Crimson Tide will seek revenge after last year's defeat at Neyland Stadium derailed their season.

Regarding injuries, coach Nick Saban gave some ambiguous updates last week, talking about players on both sides of the ball. Three 'Bama players are questionable for the Saturday afternoon encounter at Tuscaloosa.

The game is set to kick off at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Alabama's Injury Update Week 8

#1 Malachi Moore

The veteran safety is still recovering from his ankle injury during the Week 6 26-20 victory over the Texas A&M Aggies.

He didn't play in the Week 6 24-21 home victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks and is questionable for the clash with Tennessee.

#2 Trezmen Marshall

The linebacker transfer from Georgia suffered serious hits on last week's game against Arkansas. However, he has admitted that he feels ready for the game with Tennessee, and given his importance this season, it's likely that he will play.

#3 C.J. Dippre

The tight end also suffered some hard hits on last week's game, with Saban saying the following regarding his status:

"Both guys [Moore and Dippre] practiced," Saban said. "If they continue to progress like they have, they have a good chance to play. But nobody can predict that right now."

Another confusing statement from the coach related to a pulled muscle injury and some bruised ribs. From the statement, it was possible to gather that Marshall and Dippre were the ones to suffer those injuries, but not who suffered what.

Who's the favorite?

The Crimson Tide is favored by 9 points by the bookies, but both teams have had rather similar seasons. Having gone through their bye week already, the Vols have one less game than Alabama and a record of 5-1. Meanwhile, Alabama stands at 6-1.

The Volunteers' only loss of the season came on a road trip to Gainsville to face the Florida Gators. For its part, Alabama lost a home game in Week 2 to the Texas Longhorns.