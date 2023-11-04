Alabama Football Injury Report Week 10: Updates on Terrion Arnold, Trezmen Marshall, Terrence Ferguson and more

Since their loss to the Texas Longhorns on Sept. 12, the Alabama Crimson Tide have won all of their subsequent games. Before heading off to their bye week, the Crimson Tide defeated one of their biggest rivals, the Tennessee Volunteers, 34-20. The Tide, however, are heading into Week 10 to face the LSU Tigers in what will be the SEC’s biggest game of the weekend.

Naturally, Alabama fans are looking forward to nothing short of a victory over the LSU Tigers. And one of the key factors to obtaining a victory against a strong side is a healthy team. The Tide team hasn’t had to deal with a major injury crisis this season. And the fans want to be doubly sure ahead of what might be the biggest regular-season game for the team.

Alabama Crimson Tide football injury report Week 10

Unlike his LSU colleague, Nick Saban didn’t give a thoroughly detailed report of the Crimson Tide injury situation during his weekly press conference. The team is coming off a bye week following the victory against Tennessee. And all Saban was willing to offer about the team’s health was the absence of six players from practice:

“I think we got lots of guys that were banged up some rest and limited reps so that they could heal up and of course, we won’t know how well that happens until we see how they respond this week.”

The Tide fans have to wait until the game on Saturday to know which players they have available and which ones are still out. But there are certain players all Crimson Tide fans want information on before the game on Saturday:

#1. Terrion Arnold

Sophomore cornerback Terrion Arnold suffered a concussion during Alabama’s win over the Tennessee Volunteers on Oct. 21. Fortunately for the player and the team, his recovery period coincided with the team’s scheduled bye week. And he’s had enough time to recover without missing any games. Arnold is expected to be back in action against LSU this weekend.

#2. Trezmen Marshall

Junior linebacker Trezmen Marshall was on the sidelines for the victory against the Vols two weeks ago after bruising his ribs. After multiple weeks of recovery on the sidelines, Marshall is expected to return to the field of play against LSU.

#3. Terrence Ferguson II

Star offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson II has been missing in action for the Crimson Tide for over a month after spraining his ankle. However, he’s one of the players expected to return to action when the Tide face LSU this weekend.