Alabama Football NFL Draft Projections: Predicting landing spots for Crimson Tide stars in the NFL 

Much has changed around Alabama football with the retirement of Nick Saban and the hiring of Kalen DeBoer. But one thing that hasn't changed is the massive volume of NFL draft prospects flowing from Alabama. The Crimson Tide are likely to add at least three first-round picks to their NFL roster.

Here's a brief breakdown of Alabama's top NFL draft prospects in 2024.

Alabama Draft Prospects and Projections

Alabama's Terrion Arnold is perhaps the top defensive back in the 2024 Draft class.

#1. Dallas Turner, Edge

Projection: Round 1, Pick 8, Atlanta Falcons

Turner is one of the top pass-rush prospects in the draft. He came to Alabama from high school in Florida as a five-star recruit and has consistently lived up to the expectations around him. At 6-foot-3 and 256 pounds, Turner has 4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash. He was a consensus All-American last season at Alabama and was a team captain.

In three seasons with Alabama, Turner has 23.5 sacks. His speed and physicality off the edge make him the sort of pass rusher that NFL teams drool over. Atlanta's interest in Turner has been a poorly kept secret. Frankly, unless Atlanta trades the pick, Turner won't last beyond the No. 8 pick.

#2. J.C. Latham, OT

Projection: Round 1, Pick 10, Los Angeles Chargers

At 6-foot-5 and 342 pounds, Latham is the type of earth-mover that NFL teams need to protect quarterbacks. One of the top players in the nation in the 2021 draft class, Latham has been a two-year starter with the Tide. He was a second-team All-American in 2023 and his NFL future could be inside at guard or at right tackle.

Latham has been tied to the Chargers, but the team wouldn't pick him with the No. 5 selection. The odds are solid, though, that the Chargers will trade down and take Latham a bit later in the round. Latham's size and strength make him the type of player that Jim Harbaugh can build his offensive line around. If Los Angeles doesn't realize that, somebody else certainly will in the middle of the first round.

#3. Terrion Arnold, CB

Projection: Round 1, Pick 13, Las Vegas Raiders

Arnold was a four-star recruit for Alabama in the class of 2021. He redshirted and then became a starter midway through 2022. From there, Arnold has been one of the best pass defenders in college football. In a season and a half as a college starter, Arnold has 26 pass breakups, including six interceptions.

At just under 6-foot and 190 pounds, Arnold is a lean athlete, one who considered walking on for Alabama's basketball team. He has 4.5 speed, which is not exceptional, but his ability to play the football and stick with fast or rangy wideouts. The Raiders value his pass-coverage skills and probably won't let Arnold slip past the No. 13 pick.

#4. Kool-Aid McKinstry, CB

Projection: Round 2, Pick 40, Washington Commanders

An in-state high school prospect when Alabama recruited him, McKinstry came to college as a five-star prospect. He was starting by the middle of his freshman year and had three nice seasons at Alabama. His best year was 2022 when he broke up 16 passes. Offenses largely stopped throwing at him in 2023.

The only real weakness for McKinstry is his health. He finished the season with a broken foot. He played on it, but whatever NFL team grabs him will want him closer to 100%. At just under 6-foot and 200 pounds, McKinstry isn't particularly physical, but his speed lets him cover many players. He could sneak into the late first round, but probably won't slip past early in the second round.

#5. Chris Braswell, Edge

Projection: Round 2, Pick 62, Baltimore Ravens

Braswell is a living testimony to the high regard that surrounds Alabama's program. A high four-star recruit, he only played sparingly at Alabama, starting just two games there. Braswell did have eight sacks last season and showed enough ability as a pass-rushing linebacker to leave college early for the NFL.

Braswell is a bit undersized at 6-foot-3 and around 250 pounds. He doesn't have a ton of significant experience, but shows the burst off the edge that NFL teams love. He's a late second to third-round pick, and Baltimore seems like a team that would take on the assignment of getting the promising prospect up to speed.

#6. Jermaine Burton, WR

Projection: Round 3, Pick 83, Los Angeles Rams

Burton spent two seasons at Georgia and two more with the Tide. He caught a total of 132 passes for 2,376 yards and 23 touchdowns. Burton should be a contributing NFL receiver, but seems to lack the size (he's 6-foot even) and physicality to be a star at the next level. The Rams can use his talents in their versatile passing attack and might snag him in the third round.

#7. Justin Eboigbe, DL

Projection: Round 5, Pick 151, Indianapolis Colts

Eboigbe played sparingly until 2023, but his 11.5 tackles for loss a year ago make him an NFL prospect. At 6-foot-4 and about 300 pounds, Eboigbe has the size to play a variety of defensive line spots at the next level. He'd be a good grab in the fifth round for the Colts.

#8. Will Reichard, K

Projection: Round 7, Pick 249, Detroit Lions

Reichard was a near-automatic kicker for the Tide. His accuracy and distance make him a potential draft pick, which is unusual for a kicker. The Lions may snag Reichard late in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL draft.

How many first-round draft picks do you think Alabama will have in the 2024 NFL draft? Weigh in with your thoughts in the comments section below.

