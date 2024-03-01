Alabama football players' 2024 NFL combine performance tracker ft. Dallas Turner and more

The 2024 NFL Draft combine is taking place in Indianapolis this weekend, and to no surprise, the Alabama Crimson Tide have plenty of players there.

The Crimson Tide won the SEC last season and made it to the college football playoffs, but lost in OT to the Michigan Wolverines in the semifinals at the Rose Bowl.

Alabama has 10 players at the combine, but some won't be participating in the drills.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Alabama NFL combine player tracker

Dallas Turner, Edge

Measurements: Height: 6-foot-2; Weight: 247 pounds; Arm: 34.38 inches; Hand: 9.86 inches; Wingspan: 83.00 inches.

40-yard dash - 4.46 seconds / 10-yard split: 1.54 seconds

Vertical jump: 40.50 inches

Broad jump: 10-feet, 7 inches

Chris Braswell, Edge

Chris Braswell participating at the NFL Draft Combine

Height: 6-foot-3 3/8; Weight: 251 pounds; Arm: 33.25 inches; Hand: 9.38 inches; Wingspan: 81.38 inches.

40-yard dash - 4.60 seconds / 10-yard split: 1.59 seconds

Vertical jump: 33.50 inches

Broad jump: 9-feet, 7 inches

Justin Eboigbe, DL

Measurements: Height: 6-foot-4 3/8; Weight: 297 pounds; Arm: 33.38 inches; Hand: 9.75 inches; Wingspan: 80.75 inches.

Vertical jump: 28.00 inches

40-yard dash - 1st attempt: 5.18 seconds / 10-yard split: 1.81 seconds - 2nd attempt: 5.21 seconds

Defensive backs Terrion Arnold and Jaylen Key will have their drills on Friday while Kool-Aid McKinstry won't participate due to a fractured foot.

Expand Tweet

"During an NFL Combine medical evaluation, doctors found that #Bama All-American CB Kool-Aid McKinstry has a Jones fracture in his right foot, sources say. McKinstry won’t work out in Indy, but will do so at his Pro Day, then get it fixed. He should be 100% before training camp." - @RapSheet

On Saturday, Jase McClellan and Jermaine Burton will have their combine. On Sunday, JC Latham and Will Reichard will be the final two players from the Crimson Tide to do their drills.