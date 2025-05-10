Alabama Football Recruiting Tracker: Every Commit, Offer & Visit (2025–2027)

The Alabama Crimson Tide is one of the most prestigious and successful programs in College Football. Under former coach Nick Saban, they won six national championships. A reason for this was their strong recruitment.

Ad

With Kalen DeBoer at the helm, the Crimson Tide is hoping to return to the top of the rankings after a step backwards in 2024. This may take some time, so recruitment for their 2026 class needs to be good if they are to have long-term success quickly.

Alabama Crimson Tide 2025 Football Recruiting Overview

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to 247sports.com, five players have announced committment to the program with the class ranked as the 36th best.

Ad

Trending

The highlight of this group is five star rated cornerback Jorden Edmonds. Additionally, Alabama has been further adding to this position by getting four star rated Zyan Gibson. The defense has been the focus on the program with the Crimson Tide signing three more players on this side of the ball, all of whom are ranked three stars by 247sports.com.

Alabama has sent out 224 offers to players. Some of those players who could later commit to the Crimson Tide include running back Ezavier Crowell, wide receiver Cederian Morgan, and linebacker Tyler Atkinson.

Ad

Top Commits

Jorden Edmonds

Edmonds is one of the top players in the 2026 class and is one of the best defensive players available. The multi sport and multi position athlete chose Alabama after receiving offers from fellow SEC sides, the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers.

Zyan Gibson

Gibson is another strong addition to the Crimson Tide defense. Despite not being as highly rated as Edmonds, Gibson received offers from Tennessee and Auburn before choosing Alabama.

Ad

Notable Offers

Ezavier Crowell (Running Back)

Crowell is seen as one of the top running backs still available, and if he were to sign with the Crimson Tide, he has the potential to become a key weapon for their offense in the future. However, he has interest from many other top programs, including Texas and Georgia.

Cederian Morgan (Wide Receiver)

Alabama missed out on top ranked wide receiver Tristen Keys (who committed to LSU). Morgan is the second best wide reciever in the class, and would fit in a Alabama offense that will likely need as many offensive weapons as they can get, especially if they cannot produce a strong quarterback like Jalen Milroe in the coming years.

Ad

Tyler Atkinson (Linebacker)

Atkinson is one of the best linebacker prospects available, and his presence will only help the Alabama defense (something that they have been working on heavily for the 2026 season). He has offers from the likes of Ohio State and Clemson, so Alabama will be in a tough competition for him.

Alabama class of 2027

As well as slowly building their 2026 class, Alabama have started looking at their 2027 class. Two players have committed to the Crimson Tide for 2027. These are edge rusher Jabbarius Garror and wide receiver Alexander Ward. Both are ranked four stars by 247sports.com.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ben Tredinnick Ben Tredinnick is a journalist who covers college football and college basketball at Sportskeeda who is currently studying for a masters in Data Science. His degree in Psychology has helped him gain an in-depth understanding of the minds of coaches.



Ben has been involved in sports writing since 2022 and covered the NFL previously. His strengths include providing in-depth profiles of athletes and coaches, with a particular focus on development, and looking at which teams could be in the hunt for today's college stars.



Ben enjoys following college sports more than the NBA or NFL because there is more variation in terms of playstyles. The tournaments are often more competitive than the major leagues, and due to the constant turnover of players, there are rarely any "superteams" in college sports.



He prioritizes research, looks at multiple sources and publications to make sure he gets the full picture of the story before writing. He tries not to write from a one-sided perspective to allow the reader to be able to make their mind up on their own.



A Texas Longhorns fan, as well as a massive New York Giants fan, some of his favorite college players of all time are Arch Manning, Tim Tebow and Reggie Bush.



When he is not working, Ben enjoys watching films (especially Godzilla) and spending time with his cat. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!