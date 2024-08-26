Alabama football tickets: Where to buy Week 1 game tickets, details, location and more 

The Alabama Crimson Tide will open their 2024 college football season at home in Week 1. Alabama will host Western Kentucky on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 7 p.m. ET.

The Crimson Tide are coming off a season where they won the SEC championship but lost in the College Football Playoff semifinal to the Michigan Wolverines. Alabama also has a new coach, as Nick Saban retired and was replaced by former Washington coach Kalen DeBoer.

Where to buy Alabama football tickets for the Western Kentucky game?

Fans can buy tickets to the Alabama vs. Western Kentucky game on Ticketmaster. The cheapest ticket is $26, while the most expensive one is being sold for $294. Fans can also buy resale tickets on websites like StubHub, SeatGeek or GameTime, among others.

How to watch Alabama vs. Western Kentucky?

Jalen Milroe is Alabama's starting QB - Source: Imagn

The Alabama Crimson Tide's Week 1 matchup against Western Kentucky will take place at Bryant-Denny Stadium and will be shown on ESPN.

Alabama vs. Western Kentucky preview

No. 5-ranked Alabama is a massive -31.5-point favorite to defeat Western Kentucky on Saturday. The Crimson Tide are -6500 on the money line, which implies a 98.5% chance of winning, while the over/under is set at 59.5 points.

Alabama has Jalen Milroe back as the starting quarterback, and DeBoer believes the QB is primed for a massive game.

"He did that on a high level, so we need to make sure we continue to tap into that strength," DeBoer said, via ESPN. "But I think to continue to develop all the things he can do, and he's done a great job of improving his footwork and understanding pocket presence, is learning from the past and taking in what we've been really emphasizing here over the first six months."

Meanwhile, Milroe said DeBoer's system has him eager for the first game.

"This system gives our whole offense a chance to be explosive, and a lot of that is on me to know when to hold on to the ball a little longer and when to take off," Milroe said. "That's been an emphasis without coach DeBoer taking away my freedom to play my game."

Alabama should cruise to a lopsided win, as the Crimson Tide will use Week 1 as a tuneup game to get ready for the 2024 college football season.

