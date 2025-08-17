Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer drops his reaction to $30 million NCAA penalty against Michigan over sign-stealing scandal

The NCAA infractions committee released its ruling against the Michigan sign-stealing scandal earlier this week. According to the verdict, the program will see a handful of restrictions. From budget cuts to taking visits and a significant hit in the postseason games, revenue sharing is part of the ruling . The penalty is expected to be as much as $30 million over the next two years. Apparently, this fine is just 10% of Michigan football’s revenue.

Ad

Michigan critics and a handful of experts were not content about the rule and called out the NCAA over alleged bias. Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer was asked about his reaction to this ruling. He was then head coach at Washington and played in the national championship game against the Wolverines.

DeBoer had a diplomatic response to the media questions on Saturday. He appeared ignorant about the ruling and asked for more details on the decision.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“I don’t know anything about it,” Kalen DeBoer said. “I honestly don’t. I don’t know what they got. I didn’t read it. I haven’t even heard about it. You can tell me and I can respond, I guess. I don’t know how, in comparison to other issues that we’ve had over the years, how that relates. But it is what it is. I don’t have too much of a response, I guess,” he added. [Timestamp - 2:00]

Ad

Ad

As per the verdict, Michigan will be levied an initial fine of $50,000 and 10% of its football budget. The program will have to serve a four-year probation and they will be restricted for 14 weeks from initiating any communication during the recruiting cycle.

Apart from the 10% loss in the scholarships, Sherrone Moore will have to serve an additional suspension of one game potentially in the 2026 season.

Michigan football announced it would appeal against the NCAA ruling

Within a day of the infractions committee verdict, the Wolverines’ legal brass announced that it will challenge the ruling. It claimed that certain violation clauses tend to violate the NCAA bylaws and need to be revised.

Ad

“In a number of instances the decision makes fundamental errors in interpreting NCAA bylaws; and it includes a number of conclusions that are directly contrary to the evidence, or lack of evidence in the record. We will appeal this decision to ensure a fair result,” the statement read.

Fortunately, Sherrone Moore's team will not have any penalties for future players and he will serve a two-game ban this upcoming season. Michigan will kick off its 2025 season against New Mexico on August 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!