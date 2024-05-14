Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer gives insight on key to winning championships - “Creating a toughness, a family environment”

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer had appeared on "The Ryen Russillo Podcast." On the podcast, he emphasized the importance of instilling a culture of toughness and camaraderie within the program to achieve championship success.

Kalen DeBoer took over the helm following Nick Saban's retirement, who led the team to six national championships and nine SEC titles for Alabama.

Kalen DeBoer stressed the significance of balance and physical toughness in shaping the Crimson Tide's future endeavors. He highlighted the necessity of fostering an attitude of resilience and unity.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It was one of our goals that we have and you’re hitting on it here even this Spring," DeBoer said, "and it’s been my thing everywhere I’ve been. I can go back 15 years for sure that I can think of where creating an attitude, creating a toughness, creating a family environment.

"It doesn’t happen just by putting in cute pass plays or really awesome blitzes. You’ve got to do those things well and you’ve got to create this mentality that exists to be able to win championships.”

Alabama, a program synonymous with championship expectations, boasts an impressive record of 18 claimed national titles. Kalen DeBoer acknowledged the legacy of success ingrained within the program. He attributed it to the relentless pursuit of mental and physical toughness by players and coaching staff.

"You can win games, but to win championships it takes a whole other level of just bringing it all together and what you’re all about," DeBoer said.

Kalen DeBoer credited the enduring culture of toughness and resilience cultivated within the program:

“The toughness, both mental and physical toughness, is something that again this program’s been all about. It’s what’s made it what it is. Coach Saban and everyone who’s been through here. You can just see it. You can feel it.”

Kalen DeBoer forging toughness and success on the gridiron

Kalen DeBoer led the Washington Huskies to the brink of a national championship in 2023. Despite falling short against Michigan, his team epitomized the balance and toughness he aimed to instill.

Addressing perceptions, Kalen DeBoer emphasized:

"I think that was the thing if there was one thing I got frustrated with, with how we were perceived it was this physical toughness because offensively you’re known for throwing the ball."

Reflecting on his team's achievements, Kalen DeBoer credited their attitude, buy-in, and preparation for their success:

"So, it’s a tribute to them on creating an attitude, being able to buy-in, and belief and confidence through preparation when it comes to those critical times."

Kalen DeBoer's coaching pedigree boasts 104 wins and 12 losses, underlining his adeptness in navigating football's complexities. His 2–1 record in the college football playoff (CFP) and a dominant 17–2 record in the NAIA playoffs reflect his proficiency in high-stakes scenarios.