Alabama HC Kalen DeBoer takes clear stance on revenue-sharing

Alabama's Kalen DeBoer is ready to see the Crimson Tide share a bigger piece of the pie that is the business of college football with the program's players. Speaking with On3's Pete Nakos on Thursday, the coach gave his opinion on one the biggest potential changes the world of college sports might implement in the next few years: revenue-sharing.

“The regulation is really important to the game itself. That regulation where we’re all on an even playing field from the revenue-sharing standpoint helps us, just because now it comes down to what is important in recruiting, and that’s relationships and sharing your vision.

“People that want to be aligned with your vision, and then come to a place like Alabama that has the resources, the tradition. The regulation and having a more balanced playing field helps our situation. It allows us to get where it was at one point just a few years back, where recruiting is real recruiting, not just someone who’s gonna put in the highest bid.”

While the world of college athletics certainly changed with the introduction of NIL deals a few years ago, allowing student-athletes to profit from their careers, some argue this hasn't been enough. Many argue that NIL deals mainly favor the most successful players, and most players are still unable to generate revenue from their athletic careers.

There's also the ethical question of schools profiting from the image and likeness of their student-athletes without sharing their earnings with them.

Kalen DeBoer shares update on Alabama's spring game

With Steve Sarkisian's Texas announcing that it will be forgoing its spring game, there's been some renewed interest in the spring games of the top football programs. On Tuesday, Kalen DeBoer glimpsed at new things to come in spring practice for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

“A lot of times here, the A-Day Game, it’s been more of a practice, and there’s been some scrimmaging, not necessarily much of a game,” DeBoer told On3.

“Even when I was at Fresno State, we called it the spring preview. Especially this year, there’s some things we’re working through with some injuries and so forth. So, it’ll definitely be modified. We want to try to have some type of event around April 12.”

While no specifics were mentioned, this seems to be part of a trend between college football coaches. There's been a movement toward making spring practice plans more akin to NFL-organized activities. According to CBS Sports, a group of FBS coaches have even discussed scrapping spring practice altogether and replacing it for OTAs in late spring and early summer.

