Alabama injury report (Week 2): Kalen DeBoer shares update on Ryan Williams, Jam Miller and more after big FSU loss

Ahead of the team’s Week 2 matchup with Louisiana-Monroe, Kalen DeBoer addressed some of his players’ health status during Monday’s media availability. The team’s injured list includes star wide receiver Ryan Williams and senior defensive tackle Tim Keenan III.

While Williams is out with a concussion, Keenan is out with an injured ankle. Others on the list are senior running back Jam Miller and senior guard Jaeden Roberts. Miller is out with a collarbone injury, while Roberts’ injury is unspecified.

Alabama started the 2025 campaign with a disappointing loss at FSU. The Tide were the favorites heading into the game, facing an FSU team coming from a horrific 2024 campaign and a massive overhaul.

Beyond the disappointment of the loss, DeBoer’s team also had players leave the game injured, raising doubts about their availability for subsequent games. Williams left the game with a concussion. Similarly, senior linebacker Jah-Marien Latham and Miami transfer Isaiah Horton both left the game with lower-body injuries.

Addressing their injuries, DeBoer said:

“Jah-Marien Latham had a lower-body injury; we’ll see how he progresses. He’ll be day-to-day throughout this week. And then, Isaiah Horton, really proud of the way he fought through a lower-body injury that he had, but just kept fighting through Saturday.

"Was certainly limited, still feeling that a little bit, but he just continued to continue to compete, and he’s someone that it doesn’t surprise me that’s what we saw. But we expect he’ll be full-go by the end of the week, we’ll build up as he can tolerate here early on.”

Expected dates of return in Alabama injury report

Ryan Williams remains day-to-day as he works his way through the concussion protocol. The wideout was helped off the field in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s encounter after suffering a hit to his head.

Other expected returns on the Alabama injury report are Tim Keenan III and Jam Miller. The duo is expected to miss Week 2 action on Saturday and is also in doubt for the Week 3 matchup with Wisconsin. However, they are expected to return for the Tide’s SEC opener against Georgia on Sept. 27.

On the other hand, Jaeden Roberts is expected to be available for selection against Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday. DeBoer’s team will be looking to return to winning ways when they face the Warhawks.

