Alabama injury update: Major blow for Kalen DeBoer as 2 key players set to miss Wisconsin matchup in Week 3

Going into Week 3’s matchup with the Wisconsin Badgers, Alabama injury update is a major source of concern for many Crimson Tide fans. Kalen DeBoer’s men are 1-1 after Week 2, and need a win before kicking off conference play against Georgia later this month.

DeBoer is set to miss two important players in his lineup against the Badgers on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. The college insider revealed running back Jam Miller and defensive lineman Tim Keenan III will miss the game in a post on X on Saturday. He wrote:

“Sources: Both Alabama tailback Jam Miller and defensive lineman Tim Keenan III are not expected to play today against Wisconsin. Both are likely to dress and warm-up, but they are not expected to play.”

DeBoer had earlier provided updates concerning the two players midweek, as well as for linebacker Jan-Marien Latham, who has been out with a lower-body injury. The coach maintained that the three players were questionable for Saturday’s clash with Wisconsin. He said:

“They’re getting their work in, making some progress. And so not much difference between all three of them, even though they are different injuries.”

Positives from Alabama injury update ahead of game against Wisconsin

Not all Alabama injury updates ahead of its Week 3 matchup have been negative. For instance, star receiver Ryan Williams has been cleared to feature in Saturday’s game against the Badgers. The wideout was unavailable for selection against Louisiana-Monroe after landing in concussion protocol.

DeBoer confirmed his return to the lineup during a press conference on Wednesday, where he highlighted Alabama injury updates:

“Ryan Williams, we expect him to play.”

The wideout left the Tide’s season opener at Florida State in the fourth quarter after a hit by a Seminoles defender. The sophomore lost his balance, hitting his head on the turf and leaving the game after five catches for 30 yards.

The Tide lost the game 31-17, adding to the heat on DeBoer’s seat as the head coach. However, the team’s blowout victory in Week 2 seems to have cooled things down a bit. Nevertheless, with a trip to Athens due later this month, more challenges are in front for the team.

