"Alabama is about to massacre these guys": CFB fans call out Diego Pavia's teammate for taking shots at Kalen DeBoer's team ahead of Vanderbilt game

No. Alabama will host No. 16 Vanderbilt on Saturday in the Southeastern Conference's headlining game for Week 6 of the 2025 season. Vandy quarterback Diego Pavia has already made headlines for his confident outlook on the game, and running back Sedrick Alexander followed the suit on Friday.“I feel like we’re going to go dominate down there in Tuscaloosa,” Alexander said (per Billy Derrick). “I feel like we have the best coaching staff and best players in the country, so I feel like we’re going to do great things.”However, many fans weren’t impressed by Alexander's bold talk.“Alabama is about to massacre these young men,” a fan said.“Lord please let Alabama play competent football tomorrow so we can shut them up,” one said.“These vandy players are idgets. Should've kept their mouths shut,” a fan said.“What the hell r u thinking young man. Don’t poke the bear … goodness,” a person said.In the 2024 season, Vanderbilt pulled off a historic 40-35 upset over then-No. 1 Alabama, marking the program’s first win against the Crimson Tide since 1984.The win also marked Vanderbilt's first-ever victory over an AP No. 1 opponent, but fans doubt a repeat performance.“Too many talkers now, they have no chance,” one said.“Bookmarking this bc I genuinely laughed out loud. (As an Auburn fan),” a person said.Vanderbilt will enter Saturday's game red-hot under coach Clark Lea, boasting a 5-0 record, its best start since 2008. The Commodores have the advantage of a good offense which ranks fourth nationally in scoring.Nick Saban praises Kalen DeBoer ahead of Alabama-Vanderbilt clashAlabama’s 31-17 loss to Florida State in Week 1 drew criticism for Kalen DeBoer, as some questioned his fit as Nick Saban’s successor. Since then, DeBoer’s squad has won three straight games, earning Saban’s admiration.“I think Kalen has done a fantastic job of that, and you see the different level of tenacity and the way the players have competed in the last three games,” Saban said (via On3) on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’ on Friday.Alabama's latest 24-21 win came against Georgia last weekend, giving Kirby Smart an 0-2 record against DeBoer. However, Saban said the school's focus now turns to Saturday’s game against undefeated Vanderbilt.“Now, the next question is, they had a big win,” Saban said. “How are they going to respond to the success of having a big win? They are good, but Vanderbilt is good too.”Vanderbilt last defeated Alabama in 1950 when the two programs faced off in Mobile.