Alabama OC names the quarterback leading the race for the starting job after spring camp

One of the most anticipated parts of Alabama's spring camp this year is the starting quarterback race. The Crimson Tide will have a new starter in 2025 following the departure of Jalen Milroe, with the trio of Ty Simpson, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell competing for the job.

Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb met with the media on Monday afternoon for a recap of the A-Day, which was held on Saturday in an unconventional format. In the press conference, Grubb disclosed the quarterback who's leading the race among the three.

“I know everybody wants to know about that position and where things are at,” Grubb said. “And I would say this: at the end of the day, if we’re playing a football game tomorrow, Ty Simpson would start. And he earned that, okay?

“And I know that’s the line everybody’s looking for, but that is what he earned. Austin Mack made huge strides, also available reps were the same, you know, and he did a really good job. He came out and developed. Just with some of the nuances and take care of the football and things like that, but Ty showed out a little bit better.”

Ty Simpson enters his redshirt junior season with the Crimson Tide in the 2025 season. The former five-star recruit played as a backup to Jalen Milroe in the last two seasons, earning him some experience. It's looking like it's his time to reign, with years of eligibility left.

Ryan Grubb amazed with Alabama's true freshman quarterback

Keelon Russell is the only quarterback yet to play a college football game among the three options who competed for the starting spot at the Alabama spring camp.

Nonetheless, Ryan Grubb is amazed at what he has seen in the five-star recruit who's seen as the quarterback of the future.

“Keelon exceeded my expectations,” Grubb said. “I think, for a young man his age, he never gave into that opportunity. You know, we challenge him with that — don’t give in to I’m a freshman and this and that. And he didn’t.

“I say this all the time and I mean it as the biggest compliment, he reminds me so much of Michael Penix, just in his demeanor. He has such a calm demeanor. Sometimes, you know, you need to find the other edge of that and put a little bit of rush on it but he did a great job.”

Russell is the highest-rated prospect in Alabama's class of 2025. He’s rated the No. 2 prospect in the entire class, behind only fellow quarterback, Bryce Underwood. His arrival in Tuscaloosa comes with a lot of expectations, and he seems to be living up to that very early.

